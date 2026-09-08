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SOUTHERN GOTH Solo Show to Premiere at Hobgoblin Playhouse

Tanya Moberly directs the one-night solo performance inspired by Dan Ruth's Richmond, Virginia upbringing.

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SOUTHERN GOTH Solo Show to Premiere at Hobgoblin Playhouse

Award-winning solo actor Dan Ruth, launches the world premiere of Southern Goth, October 27th at 8:30 p.m. for One Performance Only at the Hobgoblin Playhouse in Hollywood. 

Known for the 10-year run of his solo play, A Life Behind Bars, about the grueling restaurant and bar industry in New York City, Ruth has created Southern Goth, a humorous take on the artist's Roman Catholic upbringing, with a very witchy twist. Southern Goth is a semi-autobiographical atmospheric horror comedy about actual accounts of hauntings, witchcraft and the explosive punk and indie/goth scene in mid-eighties Richmond, Virginia during the Satanic panic. 

“The energy here doesn't just stay with you; it follows you down the street.”

As both an homage to his magical mother, and to his former home of Richmond, Va, Southern Goth spins a yarn that might just have you checking over your shoulder on the way home. Presented as part of The Hobgoblin Playhouse's Spookyfest 2026.

Southern Goth is written and performed by Dan Ruth and directed by multi award-winning New York City producer/performer/director, Tanya Moberly

Southern Goth will be performed October 27th, 2026, at 8:30pm. Tickets are $25. The Hobgoblin Playhouse is located at 1516 N. Gardner St. in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets: https://events.thestagecrafts.com/projects/15108?tab=tickets, email: boxoffice@thestagecrafts.com, phone: 323-591-4849.


Photo Credit: Tolga Reis
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