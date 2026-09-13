WARHOL/FRANKENSTEIN 4D! To Take The Stage At Hobgoblin Playhouse

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The sexy, bloody, underground theatre hit Warhol/Frankenstein 4D! as concocted by award-winning writer/producer Steven Vlasak, is set for performances in Hollywood at the Hobgoblin Playhouse starting September 26, 2026, for a monthly Midnight residency.

The hilarious and heartbreaking in-your-face experience reimagines Andy Warhol's wild Factory filmmaking years during the creation of his 3D cinema assault (1973), Flesh for Frankenstein.

Tackling multiple roles, the play features Andrew Goetten as Andy Warhol, Jordan Mullins as Edie Sedgwick and The Bride, Danny McCarthy as Lou Reed and Baron Frankenstein, Emma Jansen as Valerie Solanas and Bridgid Berlin, and JJ Phillips as Warhol's coconspirator Paul Morrissey. Steeped in 60's songs from the Velvet Underground, David Bowie and Bob Dylan, the stage is awash with projections of Warhol's psychedelic art films, and period newsreels, as the charismatic cast recreate Warhol's doomed 'Superstars.' The theater's first row is designated a Splatter Zone, with rain ponchos offered on loan, as the campy spectacle's gratuitous nudity and mayhem soon enough devolves into carnage and bloodshed. Did we mention it's a comedy?

Writer-director Steven Vlasak brings his extensive experience in the television and film industries to this project. His previous plays include Disrobed, Beautiful Monsterz, Nights at the Algonquin Round Table and in collaboration with composer David Arkenstone, Mona Lisa Missing! the Musical and The Fall of Atlantis.

Performances will take place September 26, October 31, November 28, 2026. Saturdays at Midnight at Hobgoblin Playhouse, 1516 N. Gardner St., Los Angeles, CA 90046. Tickets are $25 online. $28 at the door if available on the day of show. Estimated run time is 75 minutes. CONSUMER ADVISORY: Adults only (18+). Nudity, violence.

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