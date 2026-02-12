Debbie Kasper to Star in MONKEYS ON MY BACK & EVERYWHERE ELSE at Odyssey Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Monkeys on My Back & Everywhere Else! is a raw, hilarious, and deeply moving solo show with writer & performer Debbie Kasper—two-time Emmy–nominated writer and multiple award-winning comedian—which lays bare. A life driven by an appetite for love, laughter, alcohol, approval, and connection. Directed by Chris Barnes (Second City), with original music by Wyn Wilson. The show opens March 7th, as a guest production at The Odyssey Theatre.

With ferocious wit and fearless honesty, Kasper careens through a chaotic childhood, addiction in all its disguises, the intoxicating highs of stand-up comedy and show business, and the brutal lows of self-doubt and loss. The piece crackles with comedy while exposing the compulsions that keep her chasing “more”—more laughs, more love, more anything—until nothing is ever enough—except a human connection.

Urgent, theatrical, and wildly funny, Monkeys on My Back & Everywhere Else! invites the audience into a shared moment of laughter, heartbreak, grief, and hope, proving that even after everything, new beginnings are still possible. Written & Performed by Debbie Kasper, Directed by Chris Barnes, and original music by Wyn Wilson.