David Javerbaum's AN ACT OF GOD Comes to MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

With the health and safety of performers and patrons of primary importance, the MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board of Directors has decided that, in light of COVID-19 restrictions and required social distancing, to replace the scheduled production of the large-scale musical Disaster! with David Javerbaum's An Act of God. While MainStage leaders are disappointed in the loss of the musical, the organization is determined to provide high-quality entertainment to the Irving-Las Colinas community and therefore have selected a play that will end on a strong and hilarious note in the Dupree Theatre at Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd).

The full-length, three-person comedy An Act of God is a side-splittingly funny and critically acclaimed play that creates a space for The Almighty (with the help of two devoted angels) to answer the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since Creation. The work also answers to the necessity of social distancing.

An Act of God will be presented over two weekends from July 23 - August 1 (Thursdays at 7:30 PM, Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM with a single Sunday matinee (July 26) at 2:30 PM). Seating will be very limited. MainStage subscribers will be contacted about performance date preferences in the coming days. After subscribers are re-seated in accordance with social distance measures, single tickets will go on sale July 1. Tickets will be $29 and will be available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office (972.252.2787, www.IrvingArtsCenter.com).

MainStage volunteers are working closely with Irving Arts Center staff to institute a plan for audiences to be seated in a manner that follows social distancing guidelines issued by state, county and city health officials. Early projections show that approximately 60 of the 230 seats in Dupree Theatre may be filled in accordance with social distance parameters. All ticket buyers will be provided with safety protocols and measures no less than one week before the performance for which they hold tickets.

Board President Clayton Cunningham states, "MainStage is very lucky to produce our regular season productions at the Irving Arts Center. We've been in communication with the Center's professionals since March about how to best make this work. We are in great hands with the staff and are looking forward to collaborating to create a safe theater-going experience for our patrons, cast and crew." Cunningham concludes, "And, we can't wait to be back on the stage again!"



An Act of God will be directed by Jake Blakeman (Sure Thing by David Ives, Last Days of Judas Iscariot by Adly Guirgis). The cast will include Sherry Etzel (God), Eric Criner (Gabriel), and Alex Swanson (Michael). With An Act of God, audiences will be on the receiving end of divine one-liners, as The Almighty delivers a new and improved set of Commandments and answers questions from his socially-distant spectators.

The play originated from former "Daily Show" runner and Emmy Award winner David Javerbaum's popular twitter account @TheTweetofGod which was then developed into a best-selling book, The Last Testament: A Memoir By God. Mr. Javerbaum's tell-it-like-it-is God is divinely funny and riffs widely in a sweet, if slightly blasphemous show, which is equal parts theology and stand-up comedy.

An Act of God contains adult language, mature themes and irreverent humor. It is recommended for ages 16 and up.

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.

