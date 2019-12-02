David Foster Is Bringing his HITMAN TOUR to Thousand Oaks Featuring Special Guest Katharine McPhee

Grammy-Award Winning songwriter David Foster brings his HITMAN TOUR to Thousand Oaks featuring special guest, American Idol star, Katharine McPhee Thursday, January 23rd at 7:30pm at the Fred Kavli Theatre.

Grammy Award-winning producer Foster is embarking on an extensive North American tour. The tour, An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN TOUR, is an extension of his highly successful and sold-out 2019 tour. Foster, who is one of the biggest musical forces of our time, created this jaw-dropping musical extravaganza that includes the greatest hits of his career.

Thrilling, humorous and refreshingly honest, Foster performs songs he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists, and moments of his life. Delivered by powerhouse performers, the hits include Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me," Whitney Houston's "The Bodyguard," Earth Wind and Fire's "After The Love Is Gone," Chicago's "You're The Inspiration," Josh Groban's "You Raise Me Up," Michael Bublé's "Home," Natalie Cole's "Unforgettable," and many more.

Foster is a Canadian-born musician, songwriter, record producer, and composer who has led the industry by shepherding albums that have collectively sold in the hundreds of millions.

For his legendary work, Foster has won 16 GRAMMY Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and was a three-time nominee for Best Original Song. Apart from returning to the road, Foster is preparing for the release of his feature documentary on his life and career - David Foster: Off the Record. Later this year, Foster's new PBS special, An Intimate Evening with David Foster, will air nationwide as part of Great Performances on PBS.

Joining Foster this time around will be singer/actress McPhee. Audiences first fell in love with McPhee during a storied run on season five of American Idol in 2006. She is known for her powerhouse presence and show-stopping performances, possessing a voice for the ages. McPhee joins Foster fresh off her Broadway and West End run of the hit Broadway musical Waitress. McPhee will join Foster for several his well-known songs including The Prayer.

Single tickets are priced at $91 - $66. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com





