Darryl Maximilian Robinson Pays 5th Visit To THE ACTOR'S CHOICE

Darryl Maximilian Robinson, who July 13th through August 4th will be making his Carlson Memorial Park debut performance in the comedic supporting role of Chicago Tribune News Reporter Roy V. Bensinger in the 2024 Culver City Public Theatre's outdoor stage revival adaptation of "The Front Page," will also appear as A Guest Actor on the internet performing arts television program 'The Actor's Choice' on Monday July 8th. It will mark Darryl Maximilian Robinson's fifth appearance on the show.

During his four previous appearances as a Guest Professional Actor on the internet performing arts television show 'The Actor's Choice,' Chicago-born and drama-educated, veteran stage actor and play director Darryl Maximilian Robinson ( The Founder, Artistic Director and Producer of both The Excaliber Shakespeare Company of Chicago and The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project ) was given ample time and space by skilled interviewer and experienced entertainment journalist and Host Ron Brewington to state his theatrical history, his career aspirations, his political views and his passion for his craft.

He has been delighted over the past fews years as a Guest Professional Actor on 'The Actor's Choice' to discuss both his successes and his failures and his hopes and aspirations as a practitioner of an art form and industry that he truly loves: The Theatre.

But on Monday July 8, 2024, at 11 am ( PST ) and 1 pm ( CST ), Theatre Artist Darryl Maximilian Robinson, when he makes his fifth appearance as a Guest Actor on 'The Actor's Choice,' will be exponding on what it is to have spent 50 years of Life as an American Stage Performer. He will discuss the challenge and concerns of engaging in any live performing art form during the time of A Global Pandemic. And he will discuss the need for all artists to take part in a free democracy and vote their choice in the upcoming national election.

Darryl Maximilian Robinson will also share photos and memories of his stage work in Chicago, Illinois, St. Louis, Missouri and Los Angeles, California. And, yes, he will discuss his upcoming debut performance as Bensinger in The Culver City Public Theatre revival of the classic American stage comedy "The Front Page."

Darryl Maximilian Robinson's 5th Guest Actor appearance on the Monday July 8th Edition of 'The Actor's Choice' with Host Ron Brewington can be viewed on Facebook and on YouTube.

Now in it's 10th season, 'The Actor's Choice' is an informational arts program that gives members of the entertainment industry a forum to discuss their ideas and their craft.

