Darryl Maximilian Robinson And Brandin Stennis Join Host Ron Brewington For THE ACTOR'S CHOICE

On Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM PST/2:00 PM EST, Actor Brandin Stennis ( first guest ) and Actor Darryl Maximilian Robinson ( second guest ) sat down to talk about their careers and choices with noted host and veteran entertainment journalist Ron Brewington on "The Actor's Choice" in a broadcast streamed live on You Tube.

Young stage and television performer Brandin Stennis ( LA born and raised ) is known for his recurring roles on "The Young and the Restless," and "K.C. Undercover." His many other television credits include guest and co-starring roles on "The Muppets," "The Next Food Network Star," "Children's Hospital," "Rounds," and "Hatched" to name just a few. Stennis is also a celebrity red carpet host, known as The Red Carpet Kid. Using his warm and very friendly, knowledgeable attitude, he's able to extract some very marvelous interviews. He has worked with numerous show business legends in his young career including Marla Gibbs, Snoop Dogg and Debbie Allen to name a few. The talented Mr. Stennis has successfully acquired 41 film & TV IMDB credits.

Actor Darryl Maximilian Robinson is a veteran and award-winning American stage actor, play director, theatre producer and private acting instructor celebrating 45 years of involvement in The Performing Arts. He is a classically-trained actor, best known for touring engagement performances of his original one-man show of Shakespeare and time-travel comedy, "A Bit of the Bard," ( in which he is noted for his portrayal of His Lordship, Sir Richard Drury Kemp-Kean ). Los Angeles-based, Mr. Robinson is originally from the Windy City, where for 15 years he served as Founder, Artistic Director, Producer and Principal Actor of the critically-praised, multiracial, non-Equity professional chamber theatre, The Excaliber Shakespeare Company of Chicago. Also an experienced musical theatre performer, Mr. Robinson most recently received a 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Award nomination for Best Performer In A Musical ( Resident Non-Equity ) for his critically-praised performance as The Chairman Mr. William Cartwright and The Mayor Thomas Sapsea in the 2018 Saint Sebastian Players of Chicago revival production of Rupert Holmes' Tony Award-winning Best Musical Whodunit "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" presented at the more than a century old St. Bonaventure Church in The Windy City.

For more information visit https://www.theactorschoicela.org.





