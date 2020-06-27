Dance Group High Off Energee Promotes Unity and Fights Against Racism

High Off Energee dance group in Los Angeles is committed to spreading joy and promoting unity through dance, during these challenging times.

A video has been viewed over 2 million times of the group dancing, and a stranger joining in on the streets of L.A.

"When people watch that video and they see me and my friend Dre dancing at first, and then you see my little compa my little tío come in, I'm like, wow," Tiaunt Lewis told ABC 7. "When that happened, I just got chills. I got so happy."

The group is committed to raising awareness for social issues through their art.

"We were at the Black Lives Matter protest, and the La Raza protest," said Lewis. "We're all for love and unity. We just want everybody to just come together and let everybody know that it's gonna be okay through laughter. Laughter is the best medicine."

High Off Energee performs every weekend in different parts of Southern California.

Read more on ABC 7.

