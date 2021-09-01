DURANG! Will Give One Encore! Producers' Award Performance Next Week

Durang!, the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival Award-winner for Best Comedy, will play one Encore! Producers' Award performance on Wednesday, September 8, at 8pm. Durang! consists of four one-act plays written by Christopher Durang and directed by Kristin Towers-Rowles. The plays are For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls, 'dentity Crisis, Wanda's Visit, and The Actor's Nightmare. The cast features (in alphabetical order) Michelle Bonebright-Carter, Megan Cochrane, James Everts, Shayna Gabrielle, Dan Lovato, Michael J. Marchak, Michael Mullen, Will Potter, Chris Ramirez, Jen Talton, Neil Unger, and Mouchette Van Helsdingen.

For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls is a hilarious parody of Tennessee Williams ' The Glass Menagerie. The plot of 'dentity Crisis revolves around the daughter of a family who is having a nervous breakdown - her problem is that she can't keep straight the identities of everyone else because they all keep changing who they are. In Wanda's Visit, Jim and Marsha face difficulties after 13 years of marriage. An old friend of Jim's named Wanda unexpectedly visits, disrupting things even more. And in The Actor's Nightmare, an accountant named George Spelvin is mistaken for an actor's understudy and forced to perform in a play for which he doesn't know any of the lines.

Christopher Durang is an American playwright known for works of outrageous and often absurd comedy. His plays include Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You, Beyond Therapy, Baby with the Bathwater, The Marriage of Bette and Boo, Laughing Wild, Sex and Longing, Betty's Summer Vacation, Miss Witherspoon, Why Torture is Wrong and the People Who Love Them, and Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, among many others. He is the recipient of three Obie Awards and was nominated for a 1978 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical (A History of the American Film). He won a Tony Award for Best Play in 2013 for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

Director Kristin Towers-Rowles ' credits include The Lost Virginity Tour (LA Times Critic's Choice/McCadden Place Theatre), Sweeney Todd (El Portal/Stage Raw Musical of the Year), We Will Not Describe the Conversation (World Premiere/InkFest at Hudson Theatres), Company (Morgan-Wixson), Nunsense (Crown City), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (El Portal), Altar Boyz and The Musical of Musicals, the Musical! (Chromolume), Rent (SLO PAC), and Little Women (Sustaining Sound/Co-Artistic Director). Awards and nominations include Musical Theatre Star/Director of the Year (StageSceneLA), Best Actress/Best Director (BroadwayWorld), and Best Actress/Best Director (Eddon Awards).