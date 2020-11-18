DOC LA Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival Announces 2020 Awards

DOC LA Los Angeles Documentary Film Festival announced 2020 Awards.

Escape From Extinction, by Matthew R. Brady and American Humane, about the world's leading animal welfare specialists and top conservation scientists who protect and preserve species on the brink of extinction, was recognized with the Best Environmental Film Award. The film's narrator Helen Mirren was honored with the Parajanov-Vartanov Institute Award. The past recipients of the award include Martin Scorsese and Emma Thompson.

Kiss The Ground, by Josh and Rebecca Tickell, won the top Best Documentary Award, and the narrator Woody Harrelson was recognized with DOC LA Storyteller Award. Kiss the Ground reveals that by regenerating the world's soils, we can completely and rapidly stabilize Earth's climate, restore lost ecosystems and create abundant food supplies.

Ahead of Me the South, by Academy Award winning filmmaker Pepe Danquart, and based on Italian icon Pier Paolo Pasolini's diaries, won Best International Documentary Award.

The Accidental President, by James Fletcher, an educated examination of the most controversial election in modern history, won DOC LA's Best Documentary Portrait Award (feature) and Best Producer Award. Immigrant at Home, by Sufian Abulohom, which explores a human experience through the Arab-American lens, won Best Documentary Portrait Award (short).

Best Director Award went to Andrew Nethery for Outlawed: A Punk Rock Uprising in the Basque Country, which follows a group of Basque separatists that choose music over violence in the generations-long battle against repression and censorship.

From Fat Lolli to 6 Pack Lolli, about the extreme body transformation journey of the real estate mogul and multimillionaire, Anthony Lolli, won Best Inspirational Documentary Award.

Icelander, a startling story of Nils Oliveto's journey to uncover his father's secretive double-life, won Best Autobiographical Documentary Award and Best Screenwriting Award.

Honorable Mention - Documentary Feature went to Rory Kelly's To Someday Understand, which focuses on the stories People of Color tell to bear witness to their ongoing experiences of racism. LeRhonda Manigault-Bryant's Death Everything Nothing, partly based on her New York Times article, received Honorable Mention - Documentary Short.

Land Hacks: Masculine Media Anxiety Disorder (or 55 Film Locations Near Bakersfield) by John Thornton Caldwell, based on his cultural and ethnographic fieldwork in California's rural Central Valley, won Best Experimental Documentary Award.

Jimmy is Punk, by Duco Donk, which tells the story of the Dutch punk band Panic, won Best Music Documentary Award (feature). World Premiere Video - The Music Video that survived after Music Television didn't, by Mike J. Nichols, won Best Music Documentary Award (short).

12 000 KM by Erik Nylander, a winter journey through Siberia and Japan, won Best Adventure Film Award. Let Yourself Rest, by Courtney Dixon, about a sleeping disorder narcolepsy, won Best Animated Documentary Award.

DOC LA's StorytelLA Fiction sidebar honored directing duo Samen's Rumori with Best Film Award. Matilda de Angelis won Best Actress Award, and Andrea Arcangeli won Best Actor Award. Best Director Award went to Anna Radchenko and Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux for Another Day. Francisco Pereira Coutinho won Best Student Film Award for A Greenhouse.

It was Good Talking to You, by Samuel Ott, shot on 16mm film during Covid lockdown in Los Angeles, won Best Documentary Short. Young deaf French filmmaker Clément Papillon's Little Boy, about overcoming suicide and depression, won Best International Documentary Short. Anna Prokou's Emily, ilaw ng tahanan, about one woman's attempt to confront her painful past, won Best Mid Length Documentary Award.

Here's the complete list of all 2020 DOC LA Award winners.

