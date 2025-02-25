DINNER WITH THE YOUNGERS to be Presented by Carrie's TOUCH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dinner with the Youngers, an immersive theatrical experience inspired by A Raisin in the Sun, will make its way to Los Angeles on March 5, 2025. This exclusive performance will take place during a special conference and offers a unique, intimate setting that brings the iconic Younger family to life beyond the stage.

Presented by Carrie's TOUCH, Dinner with the Youngers invites audiences to step into the world of Lorraine Hansberry's classic play, sharing a meal with the Younger family as they navigate the hopes, struggles, and triumphs of Black life in America. The performance blurs the lines between theater and reality, allowing guests to engage with the characters and witness their story unfold in real-time.

As Dinner with the Youngers continues to make an impact, this L.A. engagement offers a rare opportunity to experience the depth and resonance of Hansberry's work in a deeply personal way. For more information or to register, please visit Eventbrite. About Carrie's TOUCH Carrie's TOUCH is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting Black women affected by breast cancer. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, Carrie's TOUCH fosters a safe space for healing, storytelling, and cultural connection.

Comments