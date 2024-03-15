DINNER WITH FRIENDS To Be Presented At The Zephyr Theatre This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adriano Aragon/Foursome Productions and Peter Allas, in association with Michael Donovan, present the 2000 Pulitzer Prize-winning play DINNER WITH FRIENDS by Donald Margulies. Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle and San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle nominee Peter Allas (The Odyssey Theatre's God of Carnage, Off-Broadway's Danny & The Deep Blue Sea) directs this humorous drama on its first Los Angeles equity revival since its 2000 Los Angeles premiere.

DINNER WITH FRIENDS tells the story about two married couples who have been best friends for years and their relationship with each other and time.

"I am excited to be back in Los Angeles directing Donald Margulies' classic play DINNER WITH FRIENDS, and to produce with Adriano Aragon/Foursome Productions for the third time," said Director and Producer Peter Allas. "This play is a reflection of what all couples go through and whether they are willing to examine - or not - marriage, friendship, commitment, or even betrayal in any form, and deal with the possibility of loneliness when it is always evolving. I cannot wait to share with Los Angeles theatergoers the talent this incredible cast has."

"It is truly a pleasure to work once again with the talented Peter Allas, especially on a script that is as well-written as this one," shared Producer Michael Donovan. "The story is universal, and audiences will recognize the characters' struggles from their own relationships."

DINNER WITH FRIENDS features Jack Esformes (The Odyssey Theatre's God of Carnage, NBC's "Chicago Med") as Gabe, Marieh Delfino (The Odyssey Theatre's God of Carnage, NBC's "All About Us") as Karen, Leith Burke (Broadway's Judgement at Nuremberg, Emmy-nominee for Netflix's "Eastsiders") as Tom, and Amy Motta (The Ruskin Theatre's Picasso at the Lapin Agile, FOX's "9-1-1: Lone Star") as Beth. Understudies include Chala Savino for Beth/Karen and Rick Segall for Gabe/Tom.

In addition to Allas, the creative team for DINNER WITH FRIENDS includes includes assistant director and production stage manager Tanya Ruth, scenic designer Brad Bentz, costume designer Mylette Nora, lighting and sound designer Matt Richter, prop designer and production assistant Chris King Wong, casting is by Michael Donovan Casting - Michael Donovan, CSA and Richard Ferris, CSA, and stage manager Angelica Estevez.

DINNER WITH FRIENDS was conceived by playwright Donald Margulies and commissioned by Actors Theatre of Louisville. The production premiered at the 1998 Humana Festival of New American Plays and then off-Broadway in November 1999. It was later adapted for the 2001 HBO film of the same name starring Dennis Quaid, Andie MacDowell, Greg Kinnear and Toni Collette. Margulies was a 2000 Pulitzer Prize Winner for DINNER WITH FRIENDS.

Tickets

This limited engagement begins April 4, 2024 and runs through April 28, with the press opening on Friday, April 5. DINNER WITH FRIENDS will play at the Zephyr Theatre (7456 Melrose Ave) in Los Angeles. Tickets are available at www.OnStage411.com/Friends, or by phone (323) 965-9996.

DINNER WITH FRIENDS runs from April 4 - 28, 2024, with the opening on Friday, April 5 at 8:00 p.m. Performances are held at Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave in Los Angeles. The schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for previews; $35 - $45 for regular performances and are available online at www.OnStage411.com/Friends or by phone at (323) 965-9996.

About the Artists

JACK ESFORMES (Gabe) recently starred in God of Carnage at the Odyssey Theater and Farragut North at Theater 68. He recently guest starred on "Chicago Med" (NBC) opposite Oliver Platt. Jack apprenticed at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre under the direction of Burt Reynolds. In addition to Mr. Reynolds, Esformes worked alongside such luminaries as Dom DeLuise and Charles Nelson Reilly. He has also starred in many national commercials and TV shows including "Seinfeld" (NBC).

MARIEH DELFINO (Karen) is a film and television actress with over 20 years experience in the entertainment industry. Marieh started out her career as a series regular on "All About Us" (NBC). She then went on to recur on the television drama "Boston Public" (FOX). Marieh is best known for the horror film franchise "Jeepers Creepers 2" (MGM). She has since been in multiple films and guest stars. Marieh had her theater debut in God of Carnagedirected by Peter Allas. Last spring, she was in 100 Saints You Should Know directed by Amir M Korangy.

LEITH BURKE (Tom) Other theater credits include Judgement at Nuremberg on Broadway; Multiple seasons with the Santa Cruz, San Francisco, and Oregon Shakespeare Festivals; Antony and Cleopatra at the Guthrie; Miss Julie at San Jose Rep.; National tours with the S.F. Mime Troupe; the premieres of Neighbors at the Matrix Theater and Citizen at the Fountain; Tempest at Shakespeare Center LA. Film includes: "The Tiger Hunter," "The 11th Green," "Bloodline and Suburbicon." Television includes: "Quantum Leap", "Good Trouble," "American Horror Stories," "Life in Pieces," "Hawaii Five-O," "Cherish the Day," "You," "Bosch," "Real Husbands of Hollywood," "Grey's Anatomy," "Parenthood," "NCIS," "Criminal Minds," "CSI: NY," "Eastsiders," for which he received an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor, "West Wing," and the voice of Mr. Swoopington on "Eva the Owlet."

AMY MOTTA (Beth) is a Los Angeles-based actor and producer. As an actor, she has recently completed a sold-out and long-extended comedy run of Picasso at the Lapin Agile at The Ruskin Theatre, as well as the political drama Farragut North at Theatre 68. TV credits include "9-1-1: Lone Star," "Leverage: Redemption" and "Grey's Anatomy," to name a few. She recently won multiple Telly Awards for her production of Craig's Vegan Ice Cream commercial, as well as her acting, direction and production of comedy series, "The Virtual End." You can also see her in "Star City Murders," an upcoming feature on Apple TV. www.amymotta.com@whatsamotta

DONALD MARGULIES (Playwright) is the winner of several awards including his 2000 Pulitzer Prize for DINNER WITH FRIENDS, two American Theatre Critics New Play Citations, one Tony Award nomination, and two Pulitzer Prize nominations among others. Other plays include BROOKLYN BOY, THE LOMAN FAMILY PICNIC, WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE?, and GOD OF VENGEANCE. His work has been produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company, New York Shakespeare Festival/Public Theatre, and others; at theaters across America including South Coast Repertory and Geffen Playhouse; and in theaters around the world. Margulies has received several national grants and has been honored by the American Academy of Arts and Letters with an Award in Literature among others. Margulies is an alumnus of New Dramatists and serves on the council of The Dramatists Guild of America. He is an adjunct professor of English and Theatre Studies at Yale University.

PETER ALLAS (Producer and Director) is a Chicago born, New York raised artist and award winning-actor, who began his directing career upon graduation from Fordham Lincoln Center & Boston University's School Of Fine Arts at the famed Circle Repertory Co. Recent productions include Venus in Fur by David Ives and last summer's hit equity revival of God Of Carnage by Yasmine Reza (Odyssey Theatre). In L.A., Allas received Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle nominations for directing the productions of John Patrick Shanley's Savage In Limbo and Italian-American Reconciliation. NYC credits include the 2018 Off-Broadway revival of Danny & The Deep Blue Sea by John Patrick Shanley (Davenport Theatre in NYC); Greek Fables; the world premiere of Winter Chimes by Robert Haas (Circle Rep Co.); and the revivals of Extremities by William Mastrosimone (Lincoln Center Lab) and American Buffalo by David Mamet. Allas was nominated 9 times by the Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle for All The Way by Robert Schenkkan. Other productions include the 2017 revival of The Motherf$#^ With The Hat by Stephen Aidly Guirgis; the 2016 U.S. premiere of Brilliant Lies by Australia's #1 playwright David Williamson; and the critically acclaimed productions of 2017 Lakeboat by David Mamet and Reasons To Be Pretty by Neil LaButte (Firescape Theatre Co. @Union Square), where he is Co-Artistic Director. He has been an acting and directing teacher for 15 years. He co-owns ZA Acting Studios in Los Angeles, San Francisco & Hawaii with Rob Zimmerman, and a proud member of SDC and all TV/Film & Theatrical Unions (and certified Stage Fighter).

ADRIANO ARAGON, FOURSOME PRODUCTIONS (Producer) Adriano was born in Rome and was raised in London, Switzerland and Turin. He graduated from Pepperdine University with a Bachelor of Science in International Studies. Having co-founded the successful Porsche tuning company; Gemballa North America and a high-end audio video automation and integration company, he went on to star in many successful productions. Adriano appeared in films such as "How to Rob a Bank," "The Last One," and "Light Years," as well as recurring TV shows such as "Ringer," "Passions," and "Days of our Lives." He also appeared as an Italian/American actor alongside Adriana Lima in the 2005 Pirelli Calendar photographed by Patrick Demarchellier. In addition to producing the feature film "The Last One," Adriano has now embarked on producing theatre projects while running his successful robotic automation company. After previously producing the highly critically acclaimed revivals of God Of Carnage by Yasmina Reza and Farragut North by Beau Willimon in 2022, this is his third production with Peter Allas.

MICHAEL DONOVAN (Producer) is the recipient of 9 Artios awards, presented by the Casting Society of America for Outstanding Achievement in casting. Together with Richie Ferris, CSA, Michael Donovan Casting has cast more than 1,000 shows produced at such venues as the Ahmanson Theatre, the Mark Taper Forum, the Kirk Douglas Theatre, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Pasadena Playhouse, Laguna Playhouse, International City Theatre, Ebony Repertory Theatre, the El Portal Theatre, Ensemble Theater Santa Barbara, La Jolla Playhouse, the Theatre @ Boston Court, the Soraya Performing Arts Center, both the Palazzo and Paris in Las Vegas, Arizona Theatre Company, and the Troubadour Wembley Park in London - as well as several national tours, numerous films, TV series and commercials. Michael is the President of the Board for the Foundation for New American Musicals, and also serves on the board for Camp Bravo.