DANNY JOLLES VS. THE ALIEN To Play Sierra Madre Playhouse For One Night Only

Actor/comedian Danny Jolles (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Ted, Hacks) brings his hilarious new one-(hu)man show, “Danny Jolles vs. The Alien,” to Sierra Madre Playhouse for one night only, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Finding himself in an otherworldly situation, Jolles knows that if the government is keeping aliens from us, it's with good reason. The solo stand-up show, blending observational comedy and absurdist humor, ponders what makes humanity worth saving

Jolles is an LA-based multi-hyphenate comedian best known for playing the role of 'George' in the CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend from creator Rachel Bloom. Additional credits include spots on Ramy (Hulu), Corporate (Comedy Central), Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun (Netflix), and Ted (Peacock). In the performing space, in 2021 Jolles released his debut stand-up special titled Danny Jolles: Six Parts, which was recognized one of the Best Comedy Specials of by The New York Times, Paste Magazine's Top 10 of 2021, and Interrobang's Top 11 of 2021. Jolles followed up the comedy special in 2022 with his interactive stand-up special titled You Choose: An Interactive Comedy Special, which garnered rave reviews from Forbes, Vulture, and The New York Times.

Jolles, who has done a live comedy show almost every night of his adult life, has appeared in the Laughing Skull Festival and San Francisco Sketchfest, among numerous other engagements. As a sketch comedian, Jolles' sketch groups Chess Club Comedy and Sasquatch Sketch have garnered millions of views online. His sketches have been featured on Tosh.0, MTV, and Funny or Die. Paste Magazine proclaims, “He's genuinely just a likeable, funny dude.”

“Danny Jolles vs. The Alien” is presented by Sierra Madre Playhouse in partnership with Petty Victories.

For tickets ($20) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.