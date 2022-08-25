Cyndy A. Marion's BROKEN STORY to Receive West Coast Premiere at The Sherry Theater in November

White Horse Theater Company will present the West Coast Premiere of Broken Story by playwright Cyndy A. Marion (You are Perfect at The Actors Company), directed by Tamara Ruppart (USC New Works Festival; Playwrights' Arena New Pages Lab), at The Sherry Theater (11052 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA, 91601), November 4-27. Tickets will go on sale in September.

In Broken Story we meet Jess, a driven young New York reporter who arrives at the Los Angeles home of murdered novelist Jane Hartman, hoping to uncover the true story behind a mysterious Hollywood crime. As she meets those closest to the victim, everyone becomes a suspect. Alibis are questioned and motives are discovered in an effort to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Turns out, Jess is as gifted with her journalist notebook as she is with her imagination. Fantasies collide with the facts and this dangerous pursuit of truth takes a personal turn.

Broken Story was inspired by the murder of writer Susan Berman and her close relationship with serial killer Robert Durst. The play explores questions of friendship, loyalty, and betrayal juxtaposed against the personal journey of a young journalist whose obsession with getting the story has unexpected consequences.

Broken Story received its World Premiere at the Gene Frankel Theatre in New York City in November of 2019. White Horse Theater Company has been producing critically acclaimed classic and new American plays in NYC since 2003.

Cyndy A. Marion (Playwright) is the Producing Artistic Director of White Horse Theater Company for which she directed the World Premiere of Broken Story in New York. She also directed the NYC and LA productions of her first full-length play You Are Perfect. You Are Perfect has also appeared at The Red Mask Players' Kathryn Randolph Theater in Danville, IL, The Toronto Fringe Festival, Off-Broadway's Theatre 80 and Charlotte Off-Broadway's Page to Stage Series. Other directing credits include: A Cavalier for Milady, Eyes for Consuela, Clothes for a Summer Hotel, In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel, The Late Henry Moss (WHTC) and the world premieres of The Book of Lambert and MINA by Obie-winner Leslie Lee (La MaMa E.T.C.) She is currently developing her latest play Thistles. MFA in Directing Brooklyn College, member of SDC, Dramatists Guild & The Players.

Tamara Ruppart (Director) Previous directing credits include Net of Worth, Strike-Slip, A Thousand Cranes, and two productions of Kokoro (True Heart).Other theater credits include Broadway's Phantom of the Opera. Film directing credits include Rising Sun Rising Soul, Path of Dreams, and Season 1 of Kool School. Other film/TV credits include Mike & Molly, Sullivan & Son, and Alana. https://tamararuppart.com

White Horse Theater Company is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to producing and developing American plays. We seek to investigate and celebrate American culture by re-examining American classics and nurturing new American voices. We aim to champion great American Playwrights by revitalizing their masterworks and shedding new light on their seldom-produced works. We strive to support emerging American Playwrights by offering them developmental readings, labs and workshops. White Horse is committed to making high-quality theater and we aim to share our passion for American plays and playwrights with our fellow artists and audiences. www.whitehorsetheater.com