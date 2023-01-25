Creatives Share Talent, New Work & Network at Placer Rep's First 2023 Collaboration LAB

The Divine Spark is the theme explored at Placer Repertory Theater's first Collaboration LAB of 2023 on January 29 in the Tamraloo Studio E black box in Lincoln, CA. Collaboration LAB, the popular new work & talent incubation regional program, kicks off its fourth season exploring "that electric moment when we decide that we must make art. That moment in which we understand that we are, in fact, creators," said Anne Merino, the LAB program host for 2023. "Creatives must reach out in advance to be assured a presentation slot, but time is also offered near the end of the program for impromptu presentations or promotions from the audience."

Anne Merino, previously the color commentator for the 2022 LAB, is now the official host and booker for the monthly program. Anne is no stranger to greater Sacramento regional audiences, as she recently starred in the world premiere of Ghosts of Placer County and received a Broadway World Award for her performance in A Jane Austen Holiday. Previously a professional touring ballet dancer with American Ballet Theatre and the London Festival Ballet, her acting background includes training at the British American Drama Academy with iconic artists like Alan Rickman ('Snape' in the Harry Potter films), and with Jim Belushi and Del Close at Second City in Chicago. Anne commented, "I am so pleased to be offered the opportunity to enact my vision for Collaboration LAB as host for such a vibrant and popular program that seeks to elevate arts & culture, and creatives in our region."

A few of the guest presenters in the January 29 LAB line up include:

Matthew Kaiser, singer/songwriter/musician

Funny Robert, Comedian

Audrey Garland, Performer

Ray Baldonade, Certified Music Educator

"Anne Merino is a quality artist, who helps Placer Rep reach for the high bar of excellence we set as an organization," said Producing Artistic Director Teresa Stirling Forsyth. "The 2023 Placer Rep Season theme is The Two-Sided Coin of Desire & Fear, in which we look at the ever evolving relationship between what we want and what holds us back from achieving or protects us from misplaced desire. Anne has evolved monthly LAB themes that relate tangentially to our over-arching season theme."

As the host of Collaboration LAB, Anne employs the monthly theme as a lens through which presenters and attendees may explore the creative process and the work shared. Creatives may look forward to next month when the February 26 theme will be Blank Page - The place where we start. The blank page, the empty monitor or the untouched lump of clay. How do we begin? This theme speaks to all creatives, from visual artists, writers, and actors, to musicians, designers and comedians. All creatives who wish to share their work, seek collaborators or feedback, and to promote themselves or their organization should email boxoffice@placerrep.org for a presenter slot in February.

Meanwhile, creatives who wish to present and nonparticipating general audience members at the January 29 LAB are welcome. Visit Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event and/or to receive the Zoom Link. "Presenters may try out new material, share a new work, hone their performance or presentation skills, seek collaborators, market themselves or their group, and may choose to receive feedback from attendees," said host Anne Merino. Creatives and cultural advocates come together to incubate new works and ideas in an open and supportive atmosphere.

Collaboration LAB is a FREE monthly open stage/mic for the arts, culture and humanities hosted by Placer Repertory Theater in-person and via Zoom, on the fourth Sunday of each month at 7 p.m. (Pacific), January through October 2023. This program is FREE and supported by donors and general funds.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).