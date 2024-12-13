Conundrum Theatre Company to Present Disney's NEWSIES At The El Portal Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Conundrum Theatre Company will present Disney's Newsies, the high-energy musical inspired by the 1899 Newsboys' Strike in New York City, at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood from January 10-12, 2025.

Newsies follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy who rallies his fellow "newsies" to fight against publishing giants like Joseph Pulitzer when they raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense. The newsies unite to demand justice, proving that courage and determination can spark a revolution. Featuring thrilling dance numbers and powerful songs like "Seize the Day" and "Santa Fe", Newsies is a triumphant tale of hope and resilience.

Performance Schedule:

Opening Night Gala and Performance: January 10 at 6:30 PM, followed by an 8:00 PM show. The gala includes live entertainment, performances by Conundrum Kids, refreshments, and surprises in celebration of Conundrum's 10th Anniversary.

Additional Shows: January 11 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and January 12 at 2:00 PM

Tickets for the show are only $30 for general admission and $50 for gala admission. To purchase tickets, please visit elportaltheatre.com/newsies.html. For more information, visit conundrumtheatreco.com or follow @conundrumtheatreco on social media.

Newsies is being put on by seasoned Los Angeles creatives - directors Aliza and Talia Berger (past writing and television credits include: Doom Patrol, Holidays Unwrapped, Madame Secretary, The Break with Michelle Wolf, and Baskets), music director Jonny Perl (co-producer of Broadway's 2023 popular original musical How to Dance in Ohio), choreographer Kanec Carr (associate choreographer of 2024 Broadway smash hit The Wiz, in addition to choreographer for artists like Neyo, Eric Bellinger, Daddy Yankee, and televised events on The "CW" and So You Think You Can Dance), and producer Bouket Fingerhut (BroadwayWorld.com winning, multi-nominated performer and producer for theatre, television, and commercials).

The cast of Newsies features Sofia Gutierrez (Jack Kelly), Allegra Greenawalt (Katherine Plumber), Brennen Klitzner (Davey), Jake Marshall (Crutchie), Sadie Brenneman (Les), Iah Bearden-Vrai (Joseph Pulitzer), V Barder (Medda Larkin), and Ariella Blum-Lemberg, Caitlin Hsu Tobin, Carter Santos, Casey Murray, Channing Brooker, Charlotte Elfenbaum, Chris Gutierrez, Chris Spangler, Diana Cabell, Donnie Riddle, Eric Millard, Ethan Mullen, Heather Brooker, Jalen Friday, John Lindquist, Kelsey Dougherty, Kenley Schlichter, Leo Tamez, Makenna Bolton, Marian Angelica Fayad Villarreal, Melanie Uba, Neil Ruffier Gaillot, Nikki Yates, Pales Gensler, Rory Gill-Smith, Ryver Townsend, Shantilly Tuazon, Sophia Rodriguez, Theo Dawson, Wayne Remington, and Zach Troutman.

The show's Production Team includes Nico Parducho (stage manager), Sydney Turturro (stage manager), Aaron Lempert (assistant music director), Laurel Ann Gonsecki (Costume Designer), Mikael Mattsson (set designer), Andrew Roberts (lighting designer), Isaac Rodriguez (sound mixer), Griffin Moss (sound team), Rory Gill-Smith (dramaturg), Mary Zastrow (intimacy coordinator), Fiona Burrows (marketing), Lexy May O'Donnell (dance assistant), Diana Cabell (dance captain), Makenna Bolton (dance captain), Adam Derbigny (production assistant), and Michael Vogels (production assistant).

Conundrum Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Burbank, is dedicated to providing opportunities for experienced actors with traditional day jobs to create and produce high-quality theatrical productions, while fostering a collaborative and diverse community of writers and actors.

