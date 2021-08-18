Conundrum Theatre Company Presents INTO THE WOODS at the Lincoln Beer Company

Burbank-based Conundrum Theatre Company is kicking off its latest season with a fresh take on the classic Stephen Sondheim musical Into the Woods. This immersive concert-style show debuts at the Lincoln Beer Company on Friday, August 20th with an additional performance on Saturday, August 21st.

Audience members can also expect to see modern costumes that ground this fantastical amalgamation of fairy tales in our reality. Assistant directors Jackie Brenneman and Bryan Snodgrass, and production manager Jess Jani worked tirelessly with Sedares, the musicians, and the cast, many of whom designed set pieces and curated props, to create a cohesive, fresh show that maintains the spirit of the beloved original musical.

The show's production team, led by musical director Lisa Sedares, chose the Lincoln Beer Company as the venue to create an intimate experience in which audience members are part of the story. Conundrum and the Lincoln have shared values when it comes to putting a new spin on the classics. Brewer Patrick Dunn puts creative twists on beer styles and creates entirely original flavors, which audience members can sample as show tickets include two drinks.

The talented cast of Burbank and greater Los Angeles residents includes M Hayward Scott (Narrator/Mysterious Man), Jess Jani (Cinderella), Giovanni Ayala-Martinez (Jack), Kate Clarke (Jack's Mother), Bryan Snodgrass (the Baker), Jackie Brenneman (the Baker's Wife), Ciara D'Anella (Cinderella's Stepmother), Mirai Booth-Ong (Florinda), Eliza Fitch (Lucinda), Lee Sherman (Cinderella's Father), Bianca Turner (Little Red Ridinghood), Nikki Yates (the Witch), Amanda Greig (Cinderella's Mother), Jordan Kaiser (Granny), Arden Agos (Rapunzel), Mike Bowers (Rapunzel's Prince/the Wolf), Ignoisco Miles (Cinderella's Prince/the Wolf), Theo Dawson (the Steward), Joyce Hii (Snow White), and JaneMarie Erickson (Sleeping Beauty). Musicians Cat Cantrell (clarinet), Tyler Stell (percussion), Lisa Sedares (piano), and Katherine Hildebrandt (flute/piccolo) use their expertise to bring effortless life to the complex score.

General admission and VIP tickets, which include preferred seating and official Conundrum Theatre Company merchandise, are on sale now via the link below. The entire family is invited to join in the fun but please note that the show does feature some slightly suggestive storylines. Snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase at the venue. Seating is limited so act now to secure your spot. This is a show you won't want to miss!

Conundrum Theatre Company's mission is to generate opportunities for experienced actors with traditional day jobs to create, produce, and perform in innovative, high-quality theatrical productions in Los Angeles County while building a collaborative, diverse community of writers and actors.

Learn more at www.conundrumtheatreco.com/productions