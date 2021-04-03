Conundrum Theatre Co. Holds Drive-In Concert at The Burbank Community YMCA

Performers include Jackie Brenneman, Jess Jani, Emma Nasfell, Daniel Segura, Bryan Snodgrass, and Nicole Marissa Yates.

Apr. 3, 2021  

Come to Conundrum Theatre Company's Drive-In Concert on Saturday, April 17 at 4PM and 7PM for an evening of social justice themed Broadway songs!

Conundrum is partnering with the Burbank Community YMCA and the Kiwanis Literacy Club to support the upcoming opening of the Y's new Social Impact Center. 50% of the proceeds go to programs dedicated to benefitting the community's youth. Performers include Jackie Brenneman, Jess Jani, Emma Nasfell, Daniel Segura, Bryan Snodgrass, and Nicole Marissa Yates with music director Lisa Sedares.

Tickets start at $35 per car and can be purchased at www.conundrumtheatreco.com. The use of portable chairs or blankets outside of vehicle is permitted, but guests must wear masks. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.


