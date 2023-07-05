Conejo Players To Debut Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

CPT has assembled an amazing cast to take you along on this twisting story full of intrigue.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Don't get caught, Conejo Players Theatre “The Mousetrap” opens July 21. A classic whodunit that opened in London's West End in 1952 and continues to draw crowds today. CPT has assembled an amazing cast to take you along on this twisting story full of intrigue.

After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired Army major; a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift; and a jurist who makes life miserable for everyone. When a second murder takes place, everyone's tensions and fears are magnified even further! 

The Mousetrap runs July 21 – August 12, 2023. Show times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. on Sundays. A special Thursday performance is on Jul 27 at 8 p.m. as well as two Saturday matinees on Aug 5 and 12 at 2:00. For tickets visit Click Here or call 805.495.3715

The Conejo Players Theatre is located at 351 S. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks. For tickets or more information visit Click Here or call the box office at 805.495.3715.




