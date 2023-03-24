Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Company Of Angels', Angel City Improv To Reopen Theater With WELCOME TO THE VANTAGE POINT

The show runs from Saturday, April 8-Sunday April 29. Saturdays at 8pm; Sunday matinees at 2pm.

Mar. 24, 2023  

After closing their doors to the public at the beginning of the covid pandemic in 2020, Company of Angels (CoA) has announced that they are reopening with their first mainstage production in 3 years, "Welcome to the Vantage Point," an improvised family-friendly comedy show.

The show was developed during the pandemic at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival, where the company was awarded a scholarship. Since then, the show has developed through numerous performances at several theaters in Hollywood and at the Long Beach Playhouse, as part of their Studio Collaboration series.

"We are thrilled to finally welcome this show to our own stage in Boyle Heights," shares Corinne Chooey, the show's Producer, "it's a long-awaited homecoming".

In "Welcome to the Vantage Point," there are no scripts. Audiences will take a theatrical journey through a diverse and inclusive landscape of American theater with our ensemble as they use audience suggestions to improvise one singular, momentous event. Then, our cast will reinterpret the same story using the iconic theatrical styles of three preeminent American playwrights, Luis Alfaro, David Henry Hwang, and Lorraine Hansberry. The improv cast will explore the universal themes at the heart of each playwright's work and amplify the BIPOC point-of-view through comedy storytelling

Welcome to the Vantage Point features Sean Michael Boozer, Corinne Chooey, Fernando Funes, Valentina Guerra, Bryan Ha, Eric Chad Ho, Sara Laskey, Rommel Rojas. and Lorinda Hawkins Smith

Welcome to the Vantage Point is Directed by Armando Molina and Sean Michael Boozer and Produced by Nakasha Norwood and Corinne Chooey.

The show runs from Saturday, April 8-Sunday April 29. Saturdays at 8pm; Sunday matinees at 2pm. Running time is approximately 90 minutes. General admission is $15.




