Company Of Angels' Angel City Improv Premieres at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2021

Company of Angels has announce its participation in the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival with "Welcome to the Vantage Point," an improvised family-friendly comedy show, inspired by three notable American Playwrights.

The livestream performances will be broadcast on Company of Angels' YouTube channel and the in-person performance will occur at the Broadwater Theater. Tickets are available at the Hollywood Fringe Festival website with "pay-what-you-can" admission.

In "Welcome to the Vantage Point," there are no scripts. Audiences will take a theatrical journey through a diverse and inclusive landscape of American theater with our ensemble as they use audience suggestions to improvise one singular, momentous event. Then, our cast will reinterpret the same story using the iconic theatrical styles of three preeminent American Playwrights, Luis Alfaro, David Henry Hwang, and Lorraine Hansberry. The improv cast will explore the universal themes at the heart of each playwright's work and amplify the BIPOC point-of-view through comedy storytelling.

"Welcome to the Vantage Point" features Eric Carthen, Corinne Chooey, Jason Eng, Fernando Fuenes, JJ Joo, Nakasha Norwood, and Heidi Shon.

Production staff for "Welcome to the Vantage Point" includes Director, Armando Molina, Director, Sean Michael Boozer, Dramaturges, Patrice Amon, Mildred Lewis, Jeff Liu, Technical Director, Thien Nguyen, and Musical Director, Allen H. Simpson.

"Welcome to the Vantage Point" is produced by Corinne Chooey

Company of Angels is one of 15 scholarship recipients that the Hollywood Fringe Festival committee believes will enrich audience experience and the quality of the HFF artistic offerings through the presentation of unique and underrepresented themes.

To view Welcome to the Vantage Point, go to companyofangels.org/vantagepoint.