Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR

Comedian Kathleen Madigan announced today her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.

The tour will feature all new material and additional dates will be announced soon. The comedian's 32-year comedy career is showing no signs of slowing down as she tours 250 nights a year selling out marquee theaters across the country. Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 16 at 10am (local time) with presale beginning Wednesday, September 14 at 10am (local time).

Madigan has had over 40 appearances on late night talk shows and multiple comedy specials airing on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO. She has also appeared on Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix popular Netflix series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and made the most of the pandemic by launching a podcast, Madigan's Pubcast, on all streaming outlets.

Her most recent special, Bothering Jesus is her fifth hour long stand-up special and third special available on NETFLIX, and was also the highest selling comedy album and most played comedy album on streaming services since 2014. The comedian recently shot her sixth stand-up special at the Paramount Theatre in Denver and will release in early 2023.

She's won the American Comedy Award for "Best Female Comedian" and the Phyllis Diller award for "Best Female Comedian." She has written and produced for Lewis Black's Root of All Evil on Comedy Central and done multiple USO tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Madigan has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, Australia and has filmed seven Montreal Gala Shows at the Just For Laugh's Comedy Festival for CBC TV.

For more info on the tour and podcast go-to: www.Kathleenmadigan.com

KATHLEEN MADIGAN: BOX WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR

January 7, 2023 Charles Town, WV Hollywood Casino

January 12, 2023 Fort Pierce, FL Sunrise Theatre

January 13, 2023 Coral Springs, FL Coral Springs Center for the Arts

January 14, 2023 Fort Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

January 20, 2023 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater

January 21, 2023 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

January 28, 2023 Bensalem, PA Xcite Center at Parx Casino

February 3, 2023 Las Vegas, NV The Mirage

February 4, 2023 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort

February 18, 2023 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

March 4, 2023 New Orleans, LA The Joy Theater

March 10, 2023 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

March 11, 2023 Huntington, NY The Paramount

March 24, 2023 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

March 25, 2023 Wausau, WI Grand Theater

March 31, 2023 Ledyard, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 1, 2023 Boston, MA The Wilbur

April 21, 2023 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre of Durham

April 29, 2023 Niceville, FL Mattie Kelly Arts Center

May 5, 2023 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

May 6, 2023 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

May 12, 2023 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

May 13, 2023 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento