Comedian Jo Koy Announces New Dates For The 2019 Just Kidding World Tour

Comedian Jo Koy has announced 11 additional dates for the Just Kidding World Tour with more dates to be announced at a later time. The tour will launch in August, and will be heading to a city near you including: Atlanta, GA, Milwaukee, WI, Midland, TX, Fresno, CA and more. Pre-sale will begin Wednesday, May 22nd at 10am local time and the on-sale will begin Thursday, May 23rd. Tickets will be available to purchase at: Jokoy.com.

The comedian is currently wrapping up his sold-out Break The Mold World Tour just in time for his highly anticipated Netflix special, Comin' In Hot streaming worldwide June 12th. The Just Kidding World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.

Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Koy sells out theaters and arenas around the world, and has been breaking ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage. He pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal.

In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year" award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. This year the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle. It was also announced that truTV ordered 10 episodes for his animated series, This Functional Family that will premiere in 2020.

The comedian can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio. Additionally, Koy has had three highly rated and successful comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix including his most recent 2017 Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live from Seattle.

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Beat Bobby Flay, The Breakfast Club, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, Spike TV's Adam Carolla & Friends Build Stuff Live, Celebrity Page TV, VH1, World's Funniest Fails, Sean In The Wild, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Last Call with Carson Daly.

JUST KIDDING WORLD TOUR (*dates already on-sale):

August 23rd - West Wendover, NV - Peppermill Concert Hall*

August 24th - Redding, CA - Redding Civic Auditorium

September 13th - Calgary, AB, Canada - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino*

September 14th - Enoch, AB, Canada - River Cree Resort *

September 15th - Regina, SK, Canada - Casino Regina Show Lounge*

October 4th - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 10th - Fresno, CA - William Saroyan Theatre

October 11th - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Arena

October 12th - San Jose, CA - San Jose Event Center

October 13th - Salinas, CA - Fox Theater

October 18th - Atlantic City - Borgata Casino Resort & Spa*

October 19th-20th - Newark, NJ - NJPAC

October 24th - Green Bay, WI -- Weidner Center

October 25th - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre

October 26th - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort*

November 7th - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel

November 8th - Fort Worth, TX - Will Rogers Auditorium

November 15th - Rohnert Park, CA - Graton Resort & Casino*

November 16th - Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatre

November 30th - Honolulu, HI - Blaisdell Arena





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You