Comedian Bethany Vee Will Premiere I HAVE TOO MANY FEELINGS at Hollywood Fringe

Bethany Vee has performed stand-up, sketch comedy and improv in NYC and Los Angeles for over a decade and debuted the award-winning show Lady Farts with comedy partner, Maria Wilson, for the 2018 Fringe Festival. Bethany returns to HFF 2021 with the world premiere of I Have Too Many Feelings, her new multimedia, multi-character comedy developed and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson.

Bethany's feelings may have dominated her existence from the beginning of time, but now she's actually facing them! Her lively characters include her inner critic, Demon-Debby who along with others amuse us through many growing pains of bedwetting anxiety, LGBTQ+ matters, ADHD, depression and overall mental health, as well as sobriety. Hilarious and sincere, her journey in I Have Too Many Feelings is relatable and uplifting.

Where:

Broadwater Theatre - Black Box

6320 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Show Dates:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 - 7 pm

Friday, August 20, 2021 - 11 pm

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - 5 pm

Tickets: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7128?tab=details

Jessica Lynn Johnson (Director and Developer) is a published playwright, recipient of Best National Solo Artist Award, Advisory Board Member of the LA Women's Theatre Festival, and Founder & CEO of Soaring Solo LLC. Jessica has aided in the development of over 150 solo shows (and is still going strong)! As a performer, Jessica has "edu-tained" international audiences touring her own one person shows ZE and Oblivious To Everyone for over 15 years. Jessica's projects have taken home awards such as Top Of Fringe, Hff Encore Producer Awards, Tvolution Best Solo Performance, Larry Cornwall Award For Musical Excellence & several other accolades! Jessica was also nominated for the Female Director of Distinction in Theatre by Girl Trip LLC at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. www.SoaringSoloStudios.com



At all in-person performances, you will be required to wear a mask indoors in compliance with the current LA County mandate. In addition to wearing a mask, you will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours) along with a photo ID. With the new development in cases and the unknowns surrounding the Delta-variant, we have chosen to proceed with care so that we can still proceed if restrictions tighten further in our region.