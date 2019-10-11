Coeurage Theatre Company Founding Artistic Director Jer Adrianne Lelliott To Step Down

Coeurage Theatre Company, LA's only Pay What You Want theatre company that recently completed its 10th Anniversary Season, has announced that founding artistic director Jer Adrianne Lelliott will step down on December 31, 2019. A search has been launched seeking her successor.



Coeurage, a non-profit professional theatre company, was founded in 2009 by a group of graduates from California State University, Fullerton. At their first staff meeting, while discussing company goals and values and crystallizing a mission statement, the decision was made to operate with an exclusively Pay What You Want ticketing model. Coeurage quickly fostered a reputation as a company to watch and has cemented its place in the community as an exciting, high-caliber ensemble of artists. The company's production history proudly boasts 14 Ovation Award nominations, two wins, and eight shows that were designated 'Ovation Recommended.'



The company is now seeking a dynamic, visionary artistic director to partner with an AD from within the organization to oversee the artistic vision and direction of the theatre while working collaboratively with the executive director, board, and staff. The successful candidate will be expected to produce acclaimed professional theatre on a micro-budget, working remotely with a volunteer staff and ensemble. Responsibilities include fostering the culture of the company, championing inclusion, and making Coeurage a safer space for more artists. The incoming artistic director will join the team to shape the company's vision, culture, and programming, serving as the face of the organization and its primary ambassador. The successful candidate will be an active member of the LA theatre community, equipped with the contacts and producing acumen to sustain and evolve Coeurage for years to come.



Coeurage Theatre Company is committed to being a safe and cherished artistic and creative space for all people, including but not limited to those who've been historically underrepresented based on cultural heritage, race/ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender, socioeconomic status, geography, or religion. The company seeks to empower and give voice to all through consciously equitable means, so that those with less privilege are given distinct opportunity to gain equal footing with those who have more.



Position start date is January 1, 2020. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resumé, and two references to board@coeuragetheatre.com no later than Friday, October 25, at 6pm.





