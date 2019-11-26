Classic Albums Live Performs The Beatles at the Center for the Arts

A handpicked collection of world-class musicians from the orchestra group Classic Albums Live will perform the Beatles' Abbey Road album in its entirety at Pepperdine University as the first show of the spring. The performance will take place in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Tickets, starting at $25 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about Classic Albums Live is available at classicalbumslive.com.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, the Classic Albums Live concert series takes the greatest albums ever recorded and recreates them live on stage-note for note, cut for cut-using the best musicians and without gimmickry and cheesy impersonations. "Think of it as a recital," Martin says, "these albums are historic and stand the test of time." Forgoing costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live has found success in concentrating solely on the music. "We don't dress up. We just stand there and play. All of our energy is put into the music. We want the performance to sound exactly like the album," Martin says.

With over 100 shows a year across North America, Classic Albums Live has drawn thousands of music lovers and seen massive success in performing arts centers and theatres.

More than 40 years after the Beatles recorded their final studio album, Abbey Road, a handpicked collection of world-class musicians from Classic Albums Live has come together to perform the masterpiece in its entirety in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Attendees will experience a cover-to-cover performance of many of the most-recognized Beatles songs, including "Something," "Come Together," and "Here Comes the Sun" from this iconic album.

"We've all read so much into the way the Beatles ended, but this album is the testament. It shows how giving and caring they were with each other, the four of them deeply involved with each other's songs. That's beautiful, that's the power of music. Abbey Road was released in October 1969 as a generation said goodbye to 10 years of heavy change; this album led us all across a new road and into another decade. And wasn't that just like the Beatles? To conclude with messages of love and sunshine. We know how to play this album. We care about this album," Martin says.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories