City of Hope to Honor Diane Warren, Marc Shaiman, and More

City of Hope, a world-renowned independent cancer research and treatment center, today announced the artists and creators who will receive special recognition at the Music, Film and Entertainment Industry Group's 15th Annual Songs of Hope next month. Producer Boi-1da and songwriter Diane Warrenwill receive the Clive Davis "Legend in Songwriting" Award presented by Clive Davis himself, composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman will receive the Electronic Arts "Composer of the Year" Award, songwriter and recording artist Tierra Whack will receive the Universal Music Publishing Group "She Is The Music" Award presented by Universal Music Publishing's Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson, Facebook will present the "Facebook Songwriter Impact" Award to Hayley Kiyoko, The Dream will receive the Warner Chappell Music "Beacon of Excellence" Award, and Linda Malkas, Ph.D. will receive the Songs of Hope Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award. This year's celebration will take place on Thursday, September 19, at KIDinaKORNER KAMPUS in Sherman Oaks, California and will include a Charitybuzz online auction and a silent auction. Legendary producer and songwriter Jimmy Jam will serve as emcee. More than 300 music industry celebrities and professionals are expected to attend this unique event, which has raised over $4.1 million for City of Hope to date.

Co-chairs of the event include Doug Davis (The Davis Firm), Evan Lamberg (President, North America / Universal Music Publishing Group), David Renzer, and Steve Schnur (Worldwide Executive, President Music / Electronic Arts).

"As a cancer survivor, it is imperative to raise funds to further City of Hope's compassionate patient care and groundbreaking research," Davis said. "This night has become one of my favorite nights in music, and I am thrilled to again co-chair Songs of Hope and this wonderful celebration of the song and the songwriter, which are often overshadowed by the recording and the artist. Songs of Hope is meaningful for me this year because I get to also work hand-in-hand with my father, Clive Davis, who will present the Clive Davis Legend in Songwriting Award to my friends Boi-1da and Diane Warren."

"On behalf of myself and my co-chairs, David Renzer, Doug Davis, and Steve Schnur, we could not be more proud that Songs of Hope is in its 15th year and stronger than ever," Lamberg added. "City of Hope makes a huge positive difference in the lives of its patients and their families. Its doctors, researchers and employees are very special people doing extraordinary things when it comes to making people's lives better and we will continue to do all we can to help support that mission."

Renzer said, "I am so honored to be co-chairing Songs of Hope 15 with my incredible co-chairs Evan, Doug and Steve. It's wonderful to see the event achieve new heights every year, contributing to the important lifesaving work of City of Hope. Thanks to all for supporting and attending this special event."

"Songs of Hope celebrates the artistry of the composer, whose gifts may not often receive the spotlight they truly deserve," Schnur said. "At the same time, we also honor our industry's fundamental commitment to City of Hope for an event that is both life-affirming and lifesaving. My co-chairs David, Doug, Evan and I invite our friends and colleagues to join us for what will be an extraordinary evening of music, respect and gratitude."

Boi-1da is undoubtedly one of Canada's most sought-after producers of the 21st century. His first single was a collaboration with Young Tony and Aristo on "East Meets West." Recognition through Battle of the Beatmakers then led him to partner with many of Toronto's own including Rochester, Richie Sosa, Andreena Mill and Point Blank. Much of Boi-1da's recognition as a producer has come from working with longtime friend, Drake. His production on the Grammy Award-winning, "God's Plan" by Drake, shows the quality of his work as it has reached the status of eight times multiplatinum on June 29, 2018, according to RIAA. His production catalogue also includes the likes of Eminem, Jay Z and Kendrick Lamar.

Marc Shaiman, award-winning composer, lyricist, orchestrator and musician, has written music for TV, film and theatre since he was 16 in 1976. Most recently, Shaiman co-wrote the songs and composed the score for Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns," which garnered him nominations for a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and his sixth and seventh Oscar nominations: one for Best Original Score, and one (with co-lyricist and longtime collaborator Scott Wittman) for Best Original Song, "The Place Where Lost Things Go." Shaiman has been Oscar nominated seven times (for "Mary Poppins Returns," "Sleepless in Seattle," "Patch Adams," "The First Wives Club," The American President" and "South Park-Bigger, Longer & Uncut"). He has received two Tony Award nominations (winning Best Original Score for "Hairspray" with Scott Wittman), four Grammy Awards (winning for the Original Cast Recording of "Hairspray"), 11 Emmy Awards (winning one for his work with Billy Crystal's Oscar material), four Golden Globe nominations ("SNL," "Smash," "The Star" [nominated with Mariah Carey] and "Mary Poppins Returns") and two BAFTA nominations ("Sleepless in Seattle" and "Mary Poppins Returns"). Shaiman has co-produced and arranged Grammy winning recordings for music icons such as Bette Midler ("The Wind Beneath My Wings," "From a Distance"), Harry Connick Jr. and Mariah Carey.

Diane Warren is one of the most prolific and successful contemporary songwriters of our time, and the sole owner of her publishing company, Realsongs. Her songs have been featured in more than 100 motion pictures, resulting in 10 Academy Award® nominations. Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Andra Day, Common, Celine Dion and Aerosmith are among some of the artists who have performed Diane's songs that received Oscar nominations. She most recently wrote "I'm Standing With You" performed by Chrissy Metz for the film Breakthrough and "Forward Motion" performed by Daya for the film Late Night. Warren's songs for film also have garnered Grammy, Emmy, Critics' Choice and Golden Globe accolades. To date, Warren has been nominated for 15 Grammys, including a win for the song "Because You Loved Me" from "Up Close and Personal," for which she also was Oscar nominated. She earned her first Emmy nomination and win for "Til It Happens To You," which was sung by Lady Gaga for the documentary The Hunting Ground. In addition, she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Warren continues to work with today's most popular artists, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele, Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Paloma Faith, Andra Day, Demi Lovato, LeAnn Rimes, Common, Janelle Monáe, Missy Elliott, Zendaya, and Jason Derulo. Throughout her career, she has written for iconic artists such as Whitney Houston, Cher, Aerosmith, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey and many more.

Grammy-nominated lyricist and fast-rising superstar, Tierra Whack, is solidifying her position as a force to be reckoned with. Armed with a love for 90s hip-hop and a passion for poetry, the North Philly emcee eventually delved into rapping; holding her own amongst fellow Philadelphia rhymers and capturing the attention of local luminaries like Meek Mill and DJ Cosmic Kev. Her clever off-the-dome wordplay and a barrage of freestyles (including the 90-second clapback, "Colorblind") cemented her early fanbase and in 2017, Tierra inked a deal with Interscope Records. Her 15-track debut project Whack World continues to garner her critical acclaim. She promoted the project with the release of five songs for five consecutive weeks as part of Apple's Up Next program: "Only Child," "CLONES," "Gloria," "Wasteland" and "Unemployed." Fans of Tierra Whack can catch her performing at Afropunk on Saturday August 24 and in her hometown at Made In America on September 1.

Hayley Kiyoko has become one of the most celebrated pop artists since releasing last year's landmark EXPECTATIONS which according to Rolling Stone, placed her at the forefront of an unapologetically queer pop movement." In #20GAYTEEN, Kiyoko was nominated for two VMAs where she performed "Curious" and won Push Artist Of The Year. Hayley took her captivating live performance on the road for a nationwide headline tour, Coachella festival debut and support during Panic! At The Disco's North American arena tour. She also came out as a surprise guest during Taylor Swift's Reputation World Tour. On top of stunning on the covers of NYLON and PAPER, Kiyoko was named to NPR's list "The 21st Century's Most Influential Women Musicians," performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Night with Seth Meyers and was honored with the Rising Star Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event. Most recently, the pop star returned with her new single "I Wish" and the instantly iconic video directed by Kiyoko herself. Upon release, NPR praised the "bop" as "simultaneously energetic and dreamy, combative and yearning."

American singer, songwriter and producer Terius Youngdell Nash, better known as The-Dream, was born in Rockingham, NC. As a young child, he moved to Atlanta where he was later introduced to music and learned to play the trumpet and drums while attending Grove Park Elementary School. In high school, he joined a singing group that, in 1998, was featured on Atlanta legend Raheem's "Most Beautiful Girl." When the group disassembled in 2000, Terius Nash was reborn as The-Dream. In 2003, after becoming highly sought-after in Atlanta, the Bankhead prodigy landed his first real record on platinum-selling group B2K's album, writing the R&B jam "Everything." He then went on to achieve moderate success in the early 2000's, but it was just a matter of time before the world knew who The-Dream was. In 2007, he alongside collaborator and producer Tricky Stewart wrote the award-winning record "Umbrella" (Rihanna), which would go on to break numerous domestic and international records. Later that year, The-Dream launched Radiokilla Records and partnered with Def Jam Recordings' CEO LA Reid and executives Karen Kwak and the late Shakir Stewart to launch his career as a solo artist. His debut album Love Hate, attained RIAA Gold certification and produced two No. 1 singles - "Falsetto" and "I Luv Your Girl." Love Hate has been hailed by music critics as a classic R&B album that paved the way for future a generation of artists and creatives. The-Dream would go on to win New Artist of the Year at the 2008 BET Awards. In 2009, he would release another Gold-selling album, Love vs. Money, and receive Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and R&B Song of the Year for the smash hit "Single Ladies" (Beyoncé). Later in his career, Nash won Grammy Awards for "All of the Lights" (Kanye West, Rihanna) and "No Church In the Wild" (Jay-Z, Kanye West). He also wrote top songs "Touch My Body" (Mariah Carey) and "Baby" (Justin Bieber). The-Dream's catalog features numerous hits with superstars including Madonna, Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Pusha-T, Solange, Nas, and more.

Linda Malkas, Ph.D., is associate chair of the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology and dean of Translational Science, External Affairs, at City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. She has an established track record in human cell DNA replication/repair as well as cancer cell biomarker and therapeutic target discovery. In 2017, she was appointed to the governing board of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. Malkas earned her master's and doctorate degrees from City University of New York. She has published more than 75 peer-reviewed articles in medical journals and is a member of the editorial boards for the journals Cancer Research, Cancer Prevention Research, Current Cancer Therapy Reviews and the American Journal of Translational Research.

Additional information about the event and ticketing information can be found at CityofHope.org/songs.

