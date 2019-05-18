Chambers Stevens Prepares For Five Original Shows at Hollywood Fringe

Welcome to The Torture Chambers Collective and the man behind it, Chamber's Stevens. In 2019, after two successful World Premiere's, Soul Crushing Disco Ball, Diners, Romance and Noble Pig, Stevens is gearing up for another busy Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019. He will present five original new shows written by him next month at HFF19 including Swiped The Musical, Pho Girl, Acid Wash Love, ExtraOrdinary,and Naked Man Rising. Two of the works won the First Time Producers Scholarship Award from Fringe (Pho Girl &Naked Man Rising). He has mentored three additional productions for this years Fringe Fest, including Hell's Finest, All Our Pretty Songs, and Start Swimming all part ofThe Torture Chambers Collective.

Steven's has conducted workshops with over the US with over 100,000 actors in forty states. Wait until you hear what he has planned for the fall. Stay tuned for more details.

Chambers Stevens - BIO

Emmy Nominee Chambers Stevens has 10 books in print. His Hollywood 101 series is published by Sandcastle Publishing. In the last fifteen years, Chambers has toured the country, doing workshops for over 100,000 actors in forty states.

When at home, Chambers is one of Los Angeles' top acting coaches. In 2014 Backstage Magazine award him 5 awards including 'Best Acting Coach in LA'. Actors he has coached have appeared on CBS, NBC, ABC, The Disney Channel, plus countless films, theatre productions including Broadway shows, commercials, and video games. Chambers is a graduate of The Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University and the founder of The Nashville Shakespeare Festival now in its 30th year.

As a television actor, Chambers has appeared in over fifty commercials including Pepsi, Coke, and General Motors and many television shows. He has also appeared as the title character in 3 award winning TV shows. First The Steve Spots, which received six Emmy's and a George Peabody Award, then Funnybones, which received an Emmy for "Outstanding Children's Program," and finally GeoScout for which he received a personal Emmy nomination as "Outstanding Actor in a Children's Series."

As a theatre actor, Chambers has performed in over a 150 theatre productions (including Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Biloxi Blues, and Brighton Beach Memoirs). He is the recipient of the Geoffrey Award for "Best Actor" for his portrayal of Drew in Eastern Standard. He also received the prestigious Backstage Garland Award for his first one-man show Desperate for Magic. He has performed his new one-man show 'It's Who You Know' in regional theatres in 12 cities and is currently working on the film version.

As a playwright, he has won both The Ingram Fellowship and the Tennessee Arts Commission Individual Artist Award. His play Biff and Charlie is published by Samuel French. Mother of Pearl is published by Dramatic Publishing. Desperate for Magic is published by Elderidge Publishing. Travels With Jack Lemmon's Dog premiered at the North Star Theatre in New Orleans. And Bing Bang Boom debuted at the University of Florida and has since been performed in colleges around the country. Twain and Shaw Do Lunch received it's world premiere at the New Theatre in Coral Gable, FL. T & S has already won numerous national awards including the Long Beach Playhouse Award for Best New Play, as well as Best Comedy from The Palm Spring International Playwriting Contest. His newest play Soul Crushing Disco Ball opened at the Hudson Theatre in LA this January.

Currently, Chambers lives in Hollywood. He's married to Betsy Sullenger. Betsy is the executive producer of The Disney Channel's hit show Liv and Maddie. They have a twelve year old son, Twain, whose play Charlie the Spatula Dies a Tragic Death premiered with The Story Pirates at the Geffen Theatre. Since then Twain and Chambers have written 3 plays for kids all produced at the Lounge Theatre in Hollywood.





