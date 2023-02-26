Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Center Theatre Group to Host Community Events To Celebrate THE SECRET GARDEN

The production runs through March 26, 2023.

Feb. 26, 2023  

To celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Los Angeles, nurture lifelong learning and human connection, and connect audiences with artists that are working at the highest levels of their own experience and craft, Center Theatre Group will host a variety of events tied to the new and revisited production of the hauntingly beautiful musical "The Secret Garden" now playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023 with an opening scheduled for February 26, 2023.

The community events include (in date order):

Girl Scout Day - 2 p.m., February 25, 2023

Girl Scouts troops are invited to attend a unique event which will include custom patches and then a post-show Q&A session with "The Secret Garden" onstage just for the scout groups. This will be the first time in more than five years that troops will join Center Theatre Group's audiences again. Groups received a special $25 or $39 ticket rate.

American Express Card Member Performance - Lucy Simon Musical Tribute - March 2, 2023

As American Express is the official card of Center Theatre Group, card members have access to exclusive offers including Card Member Performance opportunities. This post-show event, Celebrating the Music of Lucy Simon, is hosted by Sierra Boggess and other members of the cast of "The Secret Garden." The event will weave stories, showtunes, and popular songs including "Winkin, Blikin and Nod" ("Meet the Simon Sisters"), "Father to Son" ("Stolen Time Album"), "Now" ("Dr. Zhivago"), and "Lily's Eyes" ("The Secret Garden") into an unforgettable evening celebrating the musical legacy of Lucy Simon as a multi-talented trailblazer on Broadway and Grammy Award-winning composer. For more information about American Express offerings, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Amex.

Backstage Club - March 11, 2023

The Backstage Club memberships are intended for students aged 13-18 and start at $78 for three shows or $104 for all four shows with special behind-the-scenes perks and access to the cast and other activities on select performances. For "The Secret Garden," students will get the opportunity to have a post-show discussion with members of the revival cast.

ACCESS Performance - 2 p.m., March 25, 2023

Center Theatre Group's ACCESS program is committed to accessibility for all audiences. CTG offers a number of services to accommodate persons requiring mobility, vision, and hearing access. One Saturday matinee for every mainstage Center Theatre Group production is designated as an ACCESS performance. These performances are designed for patrons who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, and/or have low vision. ACCESS performances offer American Sign Language interpretation, Open Captioning and Audio Description. For more information on the ACCESS program visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Access.

About "The Secret Garden"

Developed for a new generation by the original creators, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman and Grammy Award-winning composer Lucy Simon and directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, "The Secret Garden" follows the young, orphaned Mary Lennox as she's sent from her home in India to live with her reclusive uncle on his haunted English country estate. Guided by an exceptionally beautiful score, audiences will be swept away with Mary's unapologetic curiosity as she is joined with the help of unlikely companions transporting her on a thrilling quest to untangle the pieces of her family's past and - most importantly - discover herself.

This complete cast includes Sierra Boggess (Lily Craven), Terron Brooks (Major Shelley), Mark Capri (Ben Weatherstaff), Peyton Crim (Major Holmes), Derrick Davis (Archibald Craven), Randi De Marco (swing), Susan Denaker (Mrs. Medlock), Kelley Dorney (Mrs. Winthrop/Cholera), Ali Ewoldt (Rose Lennox), William Foon (Colin Craven alternate), Ava Madison Grey (Mary Lennox at certain performances), Emily Jewel Hoder (Mary Lennox), John Krause (Captain Albert Lennox), Aaron Lazar (Dr. Neville Craven), Julia Lester (Martha), Reese Levine (Colin Craven), Sam Linkowski (swing), John-Michael Lyles (Dickon), Yamuna Meleth (Ayah), ***Cassandra Marie Murphy (Alice), Ariel Neydavoud (Lieutenant Shaw), James Olivas (Lieutenant Wright), Sadie Brickman Reynolds (Mary Lennox at certain performances), ***Kyla Jordan Stone (Mrs. Shelley), and Vishal Vaidya (Fakir).

This revival production based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's turn-of-the-century tale about understanding and compassion, the creative team includes Rob Berman (Music Supervision and Additional Arrangements), Danny Troob (Orchestrator), Dan Redfeld (Music Director), Jason Sherwood (Set Designer), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Designer), Ken Billington (Co-Lighting Designer), Brian Monahan (Co-Lighting Designer), Dan Moses Schreier (Sound Designer), Victoria Tinsman (Wig and Makeup Designer), Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA (Casting), as well as David Franklin (Production Stage Manager).

Tickets for "The Secret Garden" are on sale now and start at $40. They will be available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

About Center Theatre Group:

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the four Associate Artistic Directors, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, and Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics, and circumstance to serve Los Angeles. CenterTheatreGroup.org




