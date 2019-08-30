Center Theatre Group Now Accepting Applications For 2019 â€“ 2020 Student Ambassador Program

Center Theatre Group invites high school students from the greater Los Angeles area to apply for the 2019 - 2020 Student Ambassador Program, a free leadership development program for students who are curious about the arts and want to build leadership and teamwork skills.

As part of the Student Ambassador Program, accepted students will select to be part of either the Marketing and Social Media Team or the Community Engagement Team. Each team meets regularly from October 2019 through May 2020, under the guidance of Center Theatre Group staff, to devise projects for "Once on This Island" at the Ahmanson Theatre.

Students on the Marketing and Social Media Team work with experts to develop a social media campaign in support of a theatre-related event inspired by "Once on This Island," while students on the Community Engagement Team work with experts to produce and plan activities for the event. No prior marketing, social media or event planning experience is required to apply.

In addition to gaining leadership skills, valuable experience and knowledge about potential careers in the arts, Student Ambassadors will also receive a $750 stipend for their time.

For more information and to apply to the Student Ambassador program, students can visit CTGLA.org/StudentAmbassadors starting on August 22. Applications close at 5 p.m. on September 26.

