Center Theatre Group Names Jill Chozen, George V. Hausler, Philip Pavel And Bonnie Vitti To Its Board Of Directors

Center Theatre Group has welcomed four new passionate supporters of theatre to its Board of Directors, announced Board President Kiki Ramos Gindler. They include Jill Chozen, a theatre investor, philanthropist and past trustee of University Synagogue; George V. Hausler, an executive with J.P. Morgan; Philip Pavel, Managing Director of the NoMad Los Angeles Hotel; and Bonnie Vitti, President of the Louis and Harold Price Foundation, which was founded by her grandfather, Harold Price.

"I am delighted to welcome our four newest members to the Board of Directors. Center Theatre Group has entered a pivotal moment in its history. Under Michael Ritchie's leadership as Artistic Director, we have seen the most robust period of world premieres on our stages, greatly expanded community partnerships, and more wide- reaching education and outreach programs than ever before," said Gindler. "Now, with Meghan Pressman joining the team as our new Managing Director and CEO, I believe the best is yet to come. As stewards of this organization, the Board has never been more important than it is now, as we support Meghan and Michael in taking Center Theatre Group to new heights."

Chozen, Hausler, Pavel and Vitti join a prestigious group of philanthropic leaders on Center Theatre Group's Board, including Chairman William H. Ahmanson, President Kiki Ramos Gindler, Executive Vice President Brindell Roberts Gottlieb, Vice President William R. Lindsay, Secretary Amy R. Forbes, Treasurer David Quigg, and members Harry Abrams, Jonathan Axel, Pamela Beck, Thom Beers, Miles Benickes, Gail Berman- Masters, Jana Bezdek, Betsy Borns, Diana Buckhantz, Dannielle Campos Ramirez, Christine Cronin-Hurst, Susanne Daniels, Bradford W. Edgerton, MD, Gary Frischling, Rebecca George, Patricia Glaser, Manuela Cerri Goren, Robert Greenblatt, Jason Grode, Aliza Karney Guren, Stanley Iezman, Paul James, Jody Lippman, Louise Moriarty, Kari L. Nakama, Dan Palmer, Meghan Pressman, Michael Ritchie, Laura Rosenwald, Bruce L. Ross, Carmen Schaye, Donna Schweers, Elliott Sernel, Glenn A. Sonnenberg, Sandra Stern and Matthew Walden.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Managing Director Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1600 to 2100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting

and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.





