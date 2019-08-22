Center Theatre Group Announces FreePlay Performances For 2019-2020 Season

Center Theatre Group will continue its FreePlay program for the 2019-2020 season. Anyone who is 25 years old or younger will be able to reserve free tickets to the first preview of all Center Theatre Group productions at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre as well as select shows at the Ahmanson Theatre. Reservations are free if made in-person at the box office. There will be a $5 per ticket handling fee to reserve online at CTGLA.org/FreePlay or over the phone by calling (213) 628-2772.

"Center Theatre Group's mission focuses on introducing the largest possible audiences, from all across Los Angeles, to theatre," said Ritchie. "Through programs like FreePlay, we are making a direct effort to welcome new theatregoers by lowering any perceived barriers of our organization or live theatre overall. It's imperative that we strive to create a more vibrant Los Angeles with a stronger cultural fabric that supports such accessible experiences."

Reservations will be made available approximately two weeks before the first preview of each available production and may be reserved up until 30 minutes prior to curtain, subject to availability. Patrons are allowed to reserve two FreePlay tickets per performance. Tickets will be distributed at will call on the day of the performance and each person utilizing a FreePlay ticket must be 25 or under with a valid ID. Tickets must be picked up from the box office no less than 30 minutes prior to curtain.

Beginning Wednesday, August 28 reservations will begin for the first three shows of the season: "Latin History for Morons" at the Ahmanson Theatre (first preview September 5), "A Play Is a Poem" at the Mark Taper Forum (first preview September 11) and "On Beckett" at the Kirk Douglas Theatre (first preview September 13).





