Celebration Event Will Be Held In Hollywood For The Audio Book Release Of IMPRESARIO OF CASTRO STREET By Marc Huestis

The Blank Theatre and Marc Huestis Presents have announced a special multimedia event to celebrate the release of the audiobook of Marc Huestis's memoir Impresario of Castro Street, narrated by actor/activist and Blank Theatre Artistic Director Daniel Henning, on Saturday October 26, at 2pm. Hosted by Bruce Vilanch and featuring Teri Hatcher in a tribute to the late Carol Lynley, the event will take place at The Blank's 2nd Stage Theatre, 6500 Santa Monica Boulevard, in Hollywood. The audiobook dropped on October 1 and is now available on Audible.com at https://tinyurl.com/yxhkyggb.



Impresario of Castro Street is the inside story of San Francisco's burgeoning gay history and Hollywood's trials and tribulations. Marc Huestis's showbiz memoir is an entertaining and personal retelling of his coming out on the streets of San Francisco in the early '70s, his relationship with Harvey Milk, his award-winning early AIDS documentary work, and 20 years of memorable experiences and behind-the-scenes secrets of screen icons including Debbie Reynolds, John Waters, Patty Duke, Jane Russell, Ann Miller, Sandra Dee, and Tony Curtis, all of whom were honored at his grand extravaganzas at the world-renowned Castro Theatre.



Said Huestis, "I'm very excited that Daniel Henning, sometimes referred to as the 'Impresario of Santa Monica Boulevard,' is narrating the book, and that the two of us are collaborating on the LA launch event. We were in constant communication during the recording of the Audible Studios audiobook. He really 'got' the book, and I'm looking forward to The Blank Theatre event. I'm also honored to pay tribute to Carol Lynley, who was my first Castro guest and became a dear friend."



Henning said, "It was an honor to give voice to Marc's amazing story. Growing up in the Bay area, I witnessed many of the events he chronicles from across the bay and mostly on my television. But his stirring, funny, charming, and sometimes bitchy commentaries on life in San Francisco and the sparkle of Hollywood are a delight. I hope people enjoy hearing Marc's story as much as I enjoyed reading it for them."



This 360-page self-published book, four years in the writing, features more than 100 photos and is also in paperback, Kindle format (black & white and deluxe color editions), and on Audiobook. Tickets for the Launch Event are available at www.TheBlank.com. Admission is free, but reservations are strongly encouraged. Seating is limited.





