Celebrate Valentine's Day With THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG at The El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" at the El Capitan Theatre February 8-14 as part of their Disney+ Date Nite.



A $55 Valentine's Dinner and a Movie package is being offered and includes a reserved ticket to "The Princess and the Frog" at 7:00pm and dinner at Miceli's Italian Restaurant in Hollywood. Dinner includes a choice of Spaghetti with Marinara, Spaghetti with Meatballs, Aunt Angie's Original Lasagna, Eggplant Parmigiana, or Chicken Fettuccini, plus Garden Salad, Miceli's Famous Dinner Rolls, Mini Cannoli and hot or cold non-alcoholic beverages. Dinner can be enjoyed at 5:00pm prior to the movie or 9:00pm after the movie for select shows. Guests can call 1-800-Disney-6 to book.



Daily showtimes for "The Princess and the Frog" are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $16 for all ages and include a 54oz popcorn.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/