Celebrate The Holidays With Casa Romantica, San Clemente's Premier Art Destination
Learn more about the lineup of events here!
Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, Orange County's major cultural institution and arts destination, is making spirits bright this winter with holiday happenings for the whole family! Throughout November and December, Casa Romantica has activities for all ages to enjoy; from a seasonal movie screening, a magical illuminated trail, yearly-tradition performances, themed kid's activities and more! Casa Romantica will offer a wide variety of festivities on its specially-decorated grounds all season long for family-friendly holiday cheer with a seaside view. For more information on Casa Romantica and its winter events, visit CasaRomantica.org.
Casa Romantica's year-round programming of over 120 events celebrates and supports the Southern California community through concerts, exhibitions, film screenings, and cultural events. This season, cuddle up for a screening of "It's a Wonderful Life" ahead of Thanksgiving to get into the holiday spirit. Kick off December in the beautiful gardens, illuminated by thousands of lights on select evenings for Casa Lumina Holiday Walk. Bring the whole family for FREE admission on D. Yoder Family Sundays: Letters to Santa to write a letter, admire the decorations, and enjoy photo opportunities galore across the gorgeous grounds. A yearly tradition, Casa Romantica will once again partner with Orange County Ballet Theater for two nights of special Casa Nutcracker performances. These holiday events are all in addition to Casa Romantica's weekly activities for all ages. From daily public visitation hours, dance and music classes, Casa Kids activities, special events, and so much more, there is something for everyone to enjoy across the beautiful estate. To view the online calendar, purchase tickets, and learn more, please visit CasaRomantica.org.
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS:
-
"It's a Wonderful Life" Movie Screening
-
Tuesday, November 22 @ 6 PM - 8 PM • $5 - $10
-
A yearly tradition at Casa Romantica! Enjoy a movie night in Casa Romantica's historic Main Salon theater with this classic holiday film.
-
-
Casa Lumina Holiday Walk
-
Select nights, December 1 - 22 @ 5 PM - 7 PM • FREE - $15
-
$15 General, $10 Children aged 2-12, FREE for Children under age 2
-
Explore the historic home and gardens after dark with beautiful lights and holiday displays on a magical garden walk. Enjoy hot cocoa, live musical performances, and holiday activities nightly.
-
-
D. Yoder Family Sundays: Letters to Santa
-
Sunday, December 4 @ 10 AM - 2 PM • FREE
-
Explore the decorated grounds, write a letter to Santa, and experience holiday-themed live music with Casa Romantica's free admission.
-
-
Casa Nutcracker
-
Thursday, December 8 and Friday, December 9 @ 7 PM • $40
-
Performed by the Orange County Ballet Theater, this abridged version of the holiday classic features choreography tailored to Casa Romantica's intimate Main Salon theater, with a runtime of one hour and twenty minutes.
-
-
Coffee Concerts: Christmas Songs
-
Friday, December 9 @ 10 AM • FREE - $5
-
In partnership with High Tide Coffee, enjoy a cup of coffee and watch an acoustic performance by local acoustic duo Perfect Blend as they play holiday hits!
-
