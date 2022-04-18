Celebrate Asian American And Pacific Heritage Month With CRAZY WOKE ASIANS At Haha Comedy Club

CRAZY WOKE ASIANS, the always sold out comedy show featuring the funniest Asian American comedians in Southern California are coming to Haha Comedy Club in North Hollywood on May 12th, 2022. The event showcases 8 Asian American and Pacific Islander comedians from diverse backgrounds.

Crazy Woke Asians had SOLD OUT SHOWS at The World Famous Comedy Store, Comedy Chateau, The Ice House, sold out tours in Seattle and the New York Comedy Festival. The show has been featured in The Seattle Times, Broadway World, Pix11 News, Asian Journal, ASAM News and King 5 New Day Northwest and more. CWA partnered with NBC for the first ever All Asian Solo Performance Festival at the Santa Monica Playhouse. CWA benefit comedy shows raised funds for GoFundMe AAPI Community Fund and Asian Americans Advancing Justice Los Angeles. CWA was honored with the Performance Artist of the Year award by Asian Culture and Media Alliance in 2021. Crazy Woke Asians with Kiki Yeung podcast out on iTunes and Spotify! Crazy Woke Asians live in Las Vegas coming soon!

WHO: Executive produced by and features Kiki Yeung (Whohaha, Asian Voices, Crazy Woke Asians Founder), Justin Rivera (America's Got Talent, Comedy Central Asia), Sierra Katow (Last Comic Standing, HBO/MAX), Dante Chang (Flashback, Laugh Factory), Percy Rustomji (Netflix, ABC, CBS Diversity Showcase), Kazu Kusano (Pick of Vancouver Fringe, Whohaha) Sammy Cantu (The Comedy Palace). Hosted by Danny Plom (ABC, Netflix, Amazon).

For reservations please visit: http://www.crazywokeasians.com for details! https://www.tixr.com/groups/hahacomedyclub/events/kiki-yeung-presents-crazy-woke-asians-39973 (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online via ticket link, or bought on the day at the door).