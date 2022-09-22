Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Catalina Museum Will Celebrate Oktoberfest During First Fridays at The Museum

The event is on Friday, October 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Sep. 22, 2022 Â 

The Catalina Museum for Art & History is bringing Bavarian culture to Avalon during First Fridays at the Museum: Oktoberfest on Friday, October 7 from 6-9 p.m. The family-friendly event features live music by Hammerstein, an authentic Bavarian polka rock band, the traditional singing of the schnitzelbank (both the German and Catalina Island versions), brats with all of the fixings, free giveaways, an Oktoberfest-themed art project for kids and German beer for adults. In the true spirit of Oktoberfest, guests are encouraged to dress in their finest lederhosen and dirndls, and B.Y.O.S. (Bring Your Own Stein) to enjoy a drink and to be entered into a raffle.

Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $10 for children ages 3-15. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit catalinamuseum.org/calendar.

The Catalina Museum for Art & History remains committed to the health and wellness of museum guests, employees, and the surrounding community. The museum is operating in accordance with the most current guidance from State and local health agencies. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org. To stay connected, follow the museum's social media platforms @CatalinaMuseum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.


