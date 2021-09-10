Catalina Museum To Celebrate Largest Art Donation During Annual Fundraising Extravaganza

Join Catalina Island Museum for the Fourth Annual Fundraising Extravaganza: The Art of a Rose on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 4-7:30 p.m. in the museum's open-air plazas.

Enjoy a festive evening under the stars with a wide range of unique live and silent auction items, hosted bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, music and live entertainment. Guests will also be the first to view the museum's newest exhibition Gary Miltimore: Water and Color, which includes the work of the late artist Gary Miltimore in the Artists' Plaza Gallery.



Prepare to be amazed by the exciting lineup of talented artists and performers including juggler extraordinaire Michael Rayner, fire dancing by Firestorm Entertainment and songs by American operatic tenor Dennis McNeil with musical accompaniment by composer and pianist Michael Mortilla, and a special guest appearance by violinist Nicole Garcia. Celebrity Emcee and Auctioneer Matt Rogers returns for this year's event to host the evening, as well as lead the live auction of one-of-a-kind items. All proceeds from the event will help the museum continue to provide world-class exhibitions and educational programs for Catalina Island and its visitors. During the event, the museum will be sharing and celebrating exciting changes and updates for the 68-year-old institution including the addition of a 1,000 square foot art gallery.

The Art of a Rose is named in honor of the museum's long-time board member and supporter, Roy Rose, who recently donated over 350 paintings from his personal collection to the museum, as well as additional gifts for future museum use. A number of the donated paintings will be on display during the event and a select few will be available for bidding during the live auction.

Raised in Avalon, Rose owned and operated Buoys & Gulls Menswear for 31 years. After selling his business, Rose dedicated his time to voluntary work in Avalon, and pursuing his other personal interests, particularly developing an important collection of American impressionist paintings. Over the years, Rose has donated his time to a variety of organizations including the Catalina Art Association, Plein Air Painters of America, the Catalina Island Conservancy, and helped form the Society for the Advancement of Plein Air Painting. He also had the Rose Art Foundation incorporated as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in 1985, which has been gradually acquiring all of the Guy Rose and Ethel Rose paintings, research material and historical items the family has collected.



Tickets to The Art of a Rose Annual Fundraising Extravaganza are currently on-sale at $225 a person. To purchase tickets and for more information about the event, visit catalinamuseum.org/rose.



Catalina Island Museum remains committed to the health and wellness of museum guests, employees, and the surrounding community. Enhanced safety measures have been put in place including increased frequency of cleaning services and disinfecting all high-touch surfaces, and the addition of hand sanitizing stations. The museum encourages visitors to pre-purchase tickets and to use credit or debit cards for transactions. Catalina Island Museum is operating in accordance with the most current guidance from State and local health agencies.



The Catalina Island Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about Catalina Island Museum, visit catalinamuseum.org.