Catalina Museum Hosts Virtual First Fridays: Norman Rockwell Exhibition Opening, March 4

Join Catalina Museum for Art & History for a first look at the museum's latest exhibition Norman Rockwell in the 1940s: A View of the American Homefront during a virtual First Fridays at the Museum on Friday, March 4 at 6:00 p.m.

Norman Rockwell Museum Deputy Director/Chief Curator Stephanie Haboush Plunkett will explore Rockwell's art that inspired the nation by portraying the fundamental resilience, strength, optimism, and compassion of the American people. Distant from the activities of the war raging in Europe and Asia, Rockwell was compelled to record his interpretation of the effects of World War II on servicemen and women for Americans at home.

During the First Fridays virtual event, participants will explore Rockwell's most iconic images of the era, from his influential Four Freedoms, inspired by President Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1941 Address to Congress, to his determined Rosie the Riveter and fictional private Willie Gillis, who told the story of one man's army in a series of popular Post covers.

This exhibition also commemorates the 80th anniversary of Catalina Island's involvement in World War II. During the virtual First Fridays event, the museum will present memories of what life was like on the island during that time through oral histories and stories from a number of longtime island residents.

This virtual event will take place on Zoom and is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. For more information on the museum's calendar of events, visit CatalinaMuseum.org/Calendar.