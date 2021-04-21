Casting Director Rich Delia Announced for The Richard Lawson Studios Master Class Series

On April 24th, Master Teacher Richard Lawson will be joined by casting director Rich Delia. Twenty actors will be given the opportunity to have their self-tape auditions assessed and redirected by Mr. Lawson and Mr. Delia. Classes take place Saturday mornings at 10 AM PST via Zoom.

Richard Lawson Studios was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by veteran actor, Richard Lawson. RLS uses a complete approach that includes traditional scene study, exercises, audition classes, and combines them with on-camera instruction, filmmaking, and business administration to form a whole, comprehensive course of study. The approach is based upon moment-to-moment spontaneous work, inspired by imagination, passion, and purpose.

Rich Delia is a Casting Director in Los Angeles and the owner of Rich Delia Casting. Recent film credits include Happiest Season with Kristen Stewart, "Birds of Prey" with Margot Robbie, Stephen King's "IT" and "IT Chapter 2", "Good Boys with Jacob Tremblay, "Shazam" with Zachary Levi, "Game Night" with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams" and "The Disaster Artist" with James Franco and Seth Rogen. Previously Rich has worked on a varied slate of films and television including, "Dallas Buyers Club" which won an Artios Award for Best Casting for an Independent film, "Short Term 12" with Brie Larson, "To The Bone" with Lily Collins, and Keanu Reeves", "Tag" with Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm and "Always Be My Maybe" with Randall Park and Ali Wong. In Television, Rich has cast Hannah Fidell's FX series "A TEACHER", Marti Noxon's AMC series "DIETLAND", Whit Stillman's, "The Cosmopolitans" and Geoff Johns' "Stargirl" Rich is a six-time Artios Award nominee and a proud member of the Casting Society of America.

Enrollment is available via Eventbrite: rlsrichdelia.eventbrite.com

For Further Information:

registration@richardlawsonstudios.com

Phone (US): 818-793-8767