Casting Announced for Week One of The Blank Theatre's 28th Annual YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

Casting has been announced for week one of The Blank Theatre's 28th Annual Young Playwrights Festival. Being presented this year as digital shorts, the first three of 13 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15-19 from nine different states will be available to stream on Vimeo August 8-15. The plays are The First Year I Missed by Zoe Boray & Lea Mihok (both 16, from Burlington, VT); Dust Bunnies by Caroline Chown (age 18, from Virginia Beach, VA); and Mima by Remi Mark (age 18, from Miami, FL).



Directed by Ryan Bergmann, The First Year I Missed will feature (in alphabetical order) Nikki Hahn (Adventures in Babysitting, American Housewife), Donis Leonard, Jr. (House of Lies, Ender's Game, Criminal Minds), Austin Mincks (Lopez, Criminal Minds), Susan Louise O'Connor (Law & Order: SVU, Orange is the New Black), Emily Robinson, (Transparent, Eighth Grade), and Ben Stillwell (Murder in the First, Teen Wolf). A group of students build new connections through the ghostly influence of one of their own. With the help of an unlikely medium, saying goodbye might be easier than they think.



Directed by Angela Oh, Dust Bunnies will feature (in alphabetical order) Sean Durrie (Red Dead Redemption, Quantum Break), and Madylin Sweeten (Everybody Loves Raymond, Grey's Anatomy, Lucifer). A sweet beside bunny and the surly dust from under the bed clash over who gets to care for the little girl they both love - one gets to stay and the other must say goodbye forever.



Directed by Jesus Reyes, Mima will feature (in alphabetical order) Izabella Alvarez (Westworld, Shameless, Sorry for Your Loss), Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time, Matador), and Anamari Mesa. Three sisters come together to mourn the loss of their grandmother, each in her own way, and discover parts of their culture and themselves in one small box of memories.

REGISTRATION FOR WATCH CODES

INDIVIDUAL VIEW PASS - $10 each week [Suggested]

FAMILY VIEW PASS - $25 each week [Suggested]

FESTIVAL PASS (View all plays throughout the festival and YPF+ play =

13 total) - $40 [Suggested]

Viewing instructions and watch codes will be sent out the morning of the debut stream for each week.



For a complete schedule and to register for watch codes, go to www.theblank.com.

