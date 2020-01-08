Casting Announced For Sam Shepard Double Bill At The Odyssey

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble has announced the schedule of rotating actors, including Shameless actor Steve Howey and film actor Dermot Mulroney, who will appear in Killer's Head by Sam Shepard, a monologue that makes up the first half of the Shepard double bill - the second half is his 1969 one-act The Unseen Hand - that is part of the Odyssey's 50th Anniversary "Circa '69" Season of significant and adventurous plays that premiered around the time of the company's inception.

The Unseen Hand and Killer's Head - What happens when 1880 Western bandits are brought back to life in Azusa, CA by a space alien? E.T. meets the Old West in Sam Shepard's The Unseen Hand, a hilarious yet foreboding sci-fi Western about a trio of legendary cowboys resurrected to help a mutant extraterrestrial free his people from slavery. Called "a sixpack of vintage Shepard" by The New York Times, Shepard's 1969 one-act joins the Odyssey 's 50th Anniversary "Circa '69" Season of significant and adventurous plays that premiered around the time of the company's inception.



The evening also includes Shepard's gritty and audacious Killer's Head, a murderer's monologue delivered as he awaits electrocution, performed by a rotating cast of actors (schedule subject to change): Steve Howey (Jan. 25-26), Chris Payne Gilbert (Jan. 31-Feb. 2), Dermot Mulroney (Feb 7-9, Feb. 14-16), Magnus Jackson Diehl (Feb. 20-23), Jeff Kober (Feb. 28-March 1), Darrell Larson (Feb. 5, March 4), Jonathan Medina (March 6-8).



For more information call (310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or visit www.OdysseyTheatre.com





