Cast Set For Week Three Of The Blank Theatre's Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week three of The Blank Theatre’s 32nd Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The next three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15–19 will be presented live onstage July 25–28. The plays are Honeybee by Dakota Darnell (age 17, from Minneola, FL); American Magpie by Brian Guan (age 17, from Dublin, CA), and Click to Add Title by Bridget Wolfram(age 17, from Louisville, KY).



Honeybee will feature (in alphabetical order) Samantha Bailey (The Young and the Restless, Weeds, Bizaardvark, The Ghost Whisperer) and Joe Mahon (Born a Champion, Naked Fears, Lost Angels). A non-verbal, autistic father and his daughter navigate her decision to go away to college. She’s been given a full ride scholarship to a school out of state and is worried about leaving him. He’s an avid photographer and has collected a book filled with pictures of her that let her know he has always been there for her and always will. Will they be able to give each other the autonomy and independence they need to grow into the next version of themselves? The playwright was mentored by Dave Osmundsen. Directed by June Carryl.



American Magpie will feature (in alphabetical order) Camille Chen (Everyone is Doing Great, Make the Call, Renfield, Station 19, Bite Size Holloween, Rebel, Selena: The Series), Jensen Cheng (3 Body Problem, Blue Eye Samurai, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Reveal), Danni Wang (Expats, Sight, The Morning Show, Strange Angel), and Kevin Young (Hawaii Five-O, Obliterated). Through intertwining narratives, the play paints a poignant portrait of love, identity, and the human experience across time and space. Star-crossed lovers meet once a year when a bridge of magpies in the Milky Way allows them to reach one another. Their story sits in parallel to the annual reunion of a mom, dad, and their toddler in the US. Molly moved to the US for work and money while her husband stayed in China with their toddler daughter. They come to visit Molly once a year. He wants Molly to move back to China, worrying their daughter will lose her Chinese self in the US, and Molly wants him to move to the US with their daughter. Will they find a solution in the parable of the lovers finding one another across space and time, or will their family fall apart? The playwright was mentored by Vichet Chum. Directed by Arianna Basco.



Click to Add Title will feature (in alphabetical order) Mary Kathleen (American Horror Story, Open Relationship, Criminal Minds, Weeds), Sarah Nilson (The Other Celia), and Sonal Shah (Shout, The Albatross Café, Still Scattered, Young Sheldon).Jane has died at 96 and as part of her transition to the afterlife she is welcomed by a presenter who leads her through a PowerPoint presentation of her life in review. Jane thought she'd led a good and exciting life but sees that her life looks like it was full of missed opportunities and lack of fulfillment. When stats are finally revealed of how many total hours/days/years she spent on bad things vs. good she has had enough and closes the laptop. An alarm goes off and Jane wakes up, young again, and decides to make different choices about her life. What would you do with a second chance? The playwright was mentored by Stephen Kaplan.Directed by Cate Caplin.



Performances are Thursday and Friday at 8pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended and may be made online at www.theblank.com. Skylight Theatre is located at 1816 N. Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, 90027.

