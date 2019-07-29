Cast Announced For World Premiere Of SELF-INJURIOUS BEHAVIOR

After a successful and critically acclaimed workshop run in the summer of 2018 in Dallas, emerging playwright, Jessica Cavanagh took her autobiographical play about motherhood under the most extreme circumstances, Self-Injurious Behavior, to New York for a twelve performance AEA showcase run at Urban Stages in April of 2019. Catching the attention of actor, director and producer Ronnie Marmo and Tony Winning star of stage and screen, Joe Mantegna. The two are bringing the world premiere full production of Self-Injurious Behavior to North Hollywood and Theatre 68 opening September 6, 2019, where its run will be coupled with an effort to raise autism awareness and to reach out to the community of families living with loved ones on the spectrum, and those with autism themselves, through a special partnership with Autism Works Now. Tickets on sale: www.sibonstage.com

THE CAST

Jessica Cavanagh

Jude Segrest

Jonathan Brooks

Janie Haddad Tompkins

Jullian Cavanagh

Gisla Stringer

Madison Calhoun

Mitch Lerner

Self-Injurious Behavior is based on playwright and star, Jessica Cavanagh's own story of loss, love and survival in dealing with her son's autism diagnosis. When severely autistic, eleven-year-old Benjamin becomes a danger to himself, his divorced mother, Summer, makes the excruciating decision to admit him to a home for special needs kids. Seeking comfort, she visits her sisters in Portland who desperately and hilariously attempt to distract her with a weekend of escapism at the local renaissance faire. Plagued by haunting dreams of her son and memories of her marriage, she is forced to face the need to let go. Resonating across audience demographics thanks to the play's bittersweet and unique blend of honesty and humor, in telling her story, Jessica Cavanagh has captured a voice that speaks to the power within us all to not only cope with our own "unimaginables" but to continue to live, making this a story not only about autism and motherhood, but about the resilience of the human spirit.

Tickets Go On Sale at www.sibonstage.com

*A percentage of all tickets sold goes to Autism Works Now

*mature content, language, situations





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You