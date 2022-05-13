Cast Announced For THE MISMATCH GAME At Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre

Casting has been announced for the upcoming $200,000 Edition of Dennis Hensley's The MisMatch Game at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

This show first took the Renberg Theatre by storm in 2004 at the community-friendly ticket price of $15, and that has never changed. Eighteen years later, the unstoppable comedy phenomenon is set to pass the $200,000 mark in funds raised for the Center's free and low-cost programs. It's time once again to "get ready to match the stars!" as The MisMatch Game takes the stage for two riotously unpredictable performances on Saturday, May 21, at 8pm and Sunday, May 22, at 7pm.



The cast on Saturday 5/21 will include (in alphabetical order) Danny Casillas (Reba Areba), Daniele Gaither (Wendy Williams), John Hill (Nicole Kidman), Felix Pire (Ricardo Montalbán), Craig Taggart (Bette Midler), and Lory Tatoulian (Sharon Osbourne). On Sunday 5/22 the cast will feature Jackie Beat (Bea Arthur), Julie Brown (Queen Elizabeth), Danny Casillas (Reba Areba), Tom Lenk (Tilda Swinton), Lory Tatoulian (Sharon Osbourne), and Marc Samuel (Morgan Freeman). All appearances are subject to change. Visit www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre for updates.



The MisMatch Game is a Los Angeles cult favorite, regularly drawing multitudes of fans to its irregularly scheduled gigs at the Renberg Theatre. The Los Angeles Times called this outrageous parody of the classic '70s game show, "Witty, ribald ... an adventure in surrealist era-bending." The Advocate honored The MisMatch Game with a "10 Best Theatre" citation that said, "This recurring Los Angeles happening re-imagines the '70s TV game show The Match Game with full-camp press and excellent sub-lebrity impersonations."



General admission is $15, and tickets are available online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by phone at (323) 860-7300. Proof of covid vaccination, ID, and indoor masking will be required (protocols subject to change). The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038. Free underground parking is available.