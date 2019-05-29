Cast Announced For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS At Shakespeare By The Sea

For its stunning 22nd season, Shakespeare by the Sea opens The Comedy of Errors starting June 13 at the seaside Point Fermin Park in San Pedro. Veteran director James Rice helms the mistaken identity romp which culminates in one day of wild mishaps, hijinks, and hilarity.

Aegeon, who has been desperately searching for his lost wife and identical twin sons, lands and is arrested in Ephesus. Coincidentally, his son Antipholus of Syracuse and his manservant, Dromio of Syracuse, have also arrived in Ephesus, which just happens to be the home of their twin brothers, Antipholus of Ephesus and his manservant, Dromio of Ephesus. The brothers, through a series of mistaken identities and missed opportunities, weave their way through arrests, beatings, near-seductions, and infidelities, toward their, hopefully, inevitable reunion.

The Comedy of Errors will be playing in rep with Henry V, opening June 20. Producing Artistic Director Lisa Coffi says, "I am always amazed at how relevant Shakespeare still is today and how you can find common themes running through his plays. This season, both shows feature people who are on a mission. We witness the quests of two men - one who seeks his long-lost brother, and the other who seeks to unite his beloved country. Two very different missions, but both compelling, and when crafted by Shakespeare, enthralling." She continues, "With The Comedy of Errors, we're delighted with the shenanigans that ensue as the story unfolds and are enchanted with the bumbling and fumbling of our twins and the people with which they come in contact."

"The colorful characters, from beautiful courtesans to jealous wives to bumbling, well-meaning servants and friends lead us on a hectically hilarious chase through Ephesus. The Comedy of Errors is the grandfather of all modern comedy," says director Rice. "Mistaken identity comedies from A Flea in Her Ear to Freaky Friday to Three's Company have been inspired by this story."

The cast includes: Alden Bettencourt (2nd Merchant/Various), Alex Elliott-Funk (Antipholus of Syracuse), Jonathan Fisher (Antipholus of Ephesus), Melissa Green (Dromio of Ephesus), Sonja Inge (Luce/Abbess), Andy Kallok (Aegon), Sharon Jewell (Courtesan/Balthazar), Brendan Kane (Dromio of Syracuse), Amber Luallen (Luciana), Jane Hink (Duke, Various), Olivia Saccomanno (Adriana), Sean Spencer (1st Merchant/Pinch), and Benjamin White (Angelo).

Southern California audiences seek out Shakespeare by the Sea performances, and love their high value productions presented free of admission. The Comedy of Errors will perform for crowds in Rancho Palos Verdes, Hermosa Beach, Lakewood, Rossmoor, Long Beach, Beverly Hills, Santa Ana, Torrance, South Pasadena, Seal Beach, Aliso Viejo, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, La Mirada, and Cerritos, before returning to San Pedro for the Grand Finale Candlelight Ceremony performances. Tour location details and dates are available at www.shakespearebythesea.org/locations.

Since 1998, SBTS has reached over 520,000 youth and their families, seniors and individuals in Southern California with quality arts and educational programs. Funded entirely by donations and grants, Shakespeare by the Sea brings contemporary and classic works to underserved, culturally diverse audiences in order to ignite imagination, promote literacy, and encourage artistic expression. This season's performances are made possible through the support of the LA County Arts Commission, LA City Department of Cultural Affairs, LA City Department of Recreation and Parks, the Norris Foundation, Pacific Life Foundation, the Orange County Community Foundation, Employees Community Fund of Boeing CA, Jerico Development, and Fourth District LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, and multiple Performance Sponsors.





