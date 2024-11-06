Casa Romantica Reveals Events And Programming Schedule For November And December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, the premier museum destination for arts and culture in Southern California, is thrilled to announce an exciting lineup of events for November and December, with the beautifully restored Main Salon recently reopened to host an array of unforgettable experiences.

“We're thrilled to bring such a diverse lineup of events to Casa Romantica this season,” said Kylie Travis, Director of Programs and Partnerships. “Casa Romantica's mission as a museum and cultural center is to enrich lives through the arts, and this season's programs truly reflect that vision. I am personally excited about our ongoing ‘Power of Reconciliation' art exhibition, which beautifully bridges past and present, as well as our beloved annual production of The Nutcracker, a cherished holiday tradition.”

Daily through December 15th, visitors can immerse themselves in Casa Romantica's art gallery, exploring “The Power of Reconciliation,” the latest exhibition by Mexican artist Lourdes Villagómez. This powerful exhibit delves into pre-Hispanic deities of Mexico, blending ancient symbols with contemporary Mexican culture. A highlight of the exhibition is the wall of over twenty vibrant sugar skulls. For those who wish to take a piece of the artwork home, select sugar skulls are available for purchase, offering a personal connection to Villagómez's reimagined deities and her celebration of cultural resilience.

Casa Romantica offers a delightful variety of weekly classes and workshops for all ages. Twirl into the week with a beginner-friendly ballet class every Monday, then find zen in a peaceful 9:15 AM meditation session on Tuesdays. Flow through midweek in a Wednesday yoga class in partnership with YNG Studios—be sure to bring a mat! Little ones can explore, sing, and dance in the gardens during Wednesday's enchanting Story Time at 10:30 AM, where Casa Romantica's dedicated volunteers lead book readings, songs, and garden adventures.

In addition to weekly activities, November brings a series of special events designed to captivate and educate. On November 9th, families can enjoy “Flower Songs Music: Casa Kids Performance Series,” an interactive performance featuring indigenous culture, history, and music performed in English, Spanish, and indigenous languages by a talented family trio. For those interested in seasonal crafts, the Succulent Pumpkin Workshop on November 13th allows participants to create a unique Thanksgiving centerpiece. Music lovers can attend a French Jazz concert featuring vocalist Chloe Perrier on November 14th, and on November 21st, the Romantica Piano Quartet will perform classical favorites. Coffee enthusiasts can relax on November 15th at the monthly Coffee Concert, presented in collaboration with High Tide Coffee.

December ushers in a festive spirit with events that are perfect for the holiday season. Families can attend two performances of The Nutcracker by Ballet Academy & Movement on December 5th and 6th, tailored specifically to the intimate setting of Casa Romantica's newly reopened Main Salon. Children will delight in Cookies and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus on December 7th, an enchanting event complete with treats, warm beverages, and a family holiday photo opportunity with Casa Romantica's in-house photographer. From December 12th to 20th, guests can stroll through the beautifully decorated estate during Christmas Nights at Casa to enjoy thousands of twinkling lights and holiday activities for all ages.

“It's a privilege to offer such a variety of events and workshops that reflect and celebrate different cultures and holidays,” added Kylie Travis. “By bringing together music, art, dance, theater, and horticulture, Casa Romantica strives to provide a rich cultural program for our community as a museum, featuring talent from both local and international stages. We hope visitors of all ages will visit one of our many offerings this winter and holiday season.”

With free family activities, art exhibitions, live music, coffee concerts, dance classes, and art workshops, Casa Romantica has something for everyone.

Comments