Casa Romantica Cultural Center And Gardens Announces New Interim Co-Executive Directors

Renowned and celebrated cultural landmark, Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, announces the appointment of Kylie Travis and Jacqui Groseth as Interim Co-Executive Directors beginning July 28, 2023.

This leadership team will guide Casa Romantica during the transition period following the departure of Amy Behrens, Executive Director, who held the executive role and a senior leadership role at Casa Romantica for seven and a half years. Amy will assume the role of Executive Director and CEO of Maryhill Museum of Art in August.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished at Casa Romantica over the last seven years and I will truly miss this organization and our team,” started Amy Brehens. “I was offered the opportunity to take on a transformative leadership role at Maryhill Museum of Art in Washington State early this year when Casa Romantica was experiencing unprecedented success, and it is a role that I have dreamed of personally and professionally.”

Behrens continued, “I have so much loyalty and faith in the Casa Romantica Board and staff to triumph out of challenge, just as we proved when I was entrusted to navigate the organization to stability and growth from the COVID-19 crisis. It was this faith that gave me the courage to begin a new chapter in my journey and I know that Casa Romantica will continue rising.”

Kylie Travis, currently the Programs & Marketing Director at Casa Romantica, brings a decade and half of invaluable experience to her new role as Interim Co-Executive Director. She is intimately connected to Casa Romantica's mission and has spent the past eight years enhancing the caliber of Casa Romantica's artistic and educational programs. Throughout her tenure, Kylie has demonstrated exceptional expertise in artistic programming, event logistics, and marketing. Her deep understanding of Casa Romantica's values and culture, coupled with her passion for the organization's mission, makes her a natural fit for this leadership position.

Jacqui Groseth, currently Development Director at Casa Romantica, is a seasoned fundraiser with over twenty years of executive nonprofit leadership experience. Jacqui joins Kylie as Interim Co-Executive Director. Through statistical analysis and direct dialogue with Casa's constituents, Jacqui has helped to increase individual, corporate, and foundation giving to Casa Romantica. She is skilled in identifying what donors love most about the historic home and creating an opportunity for them to make that part of the program or visitor experience possible. Her unwavering commitment to the organization's mission over the past two years and her deep appreciation for the arts make her an invaluable asset to Casa Romantica's leadership team.

As Interim Co-Executive Directors, Kylie Travis and Jacqui Groseth will work collaboratively to ensure a seamless transition and continued success for Casa Romantica. They will provide oversight for the daily operations of the organization, maintain strong relationships with the Board of Trustees, and provide guidance and support to Casa Romantica's talented staff.

“Our primary focus during this transition will be maintaining stability, fostering a supportive work environment, and ensuring that Casa Romantica continues to thrive,” shared Kylie Travis, Interim Co-Executive and Programs & Marketing Director, Casa Romantica. “We are committed to open communication, collaboration, and transparency as we collectively tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

The Casa Romantica Board of Trustees expresses its utmost confidence in Kylie and Jacqui's ability to lead the organization during this transitional phase. Their extensive experience, dedication, and shared vision for Casa Romantica's future make them the ideal candidates to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Jacqui Groseth, Interim Co-Executive and Development Director added, “Kylie and I are grateful for the trust that has been placed in us and are eager to embark on this new chapter with the entire Casa Romantica community. While titles may change, our collective vision and dedication remain unwavering. As Interim Co-Executive Directors, we are committed to preserving Casa Romantica's legacy of artistic and cultural excellence.”

Casa Romantica is deeply thankful to Amy Behrens for her significant contributions to the organization. In her role as Executive Director and, prior to that, as Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Amy enhanced Casa Romantica's reputation and visibility with communications content, national press coverage, extended public hours, and the Cultural Connections curated programs. Annual membership subscriptions more than doubled and cultural programs grew and diversified from 50 to nearly 150 events annually. The Board extends its best wishes to Amy as she assumes her new position as the Executive Director and CEO of Maryhill Museum of Art.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and is the historic home of the founder of the City of San Clemente. Casa Romantica provides programs for all ages in arts, music, history, and horticulture and is a premier Southern California cultural center. The arts and cultural destination maintains a robust series of year-round programs in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature for all ages. Casa Romantica hosts a variety of free arts education programs for children year-round. The institution's critically-acclaimed annual Summer Music Academies includes the Music Academy, Classical Music Workshop, and Summer Dance Academy, a Spring Break Arts Week, various art, literature, and horticulture events to grades K-12, and welcomes over 6,000 children from the Capistrano Unified School District each year for STEAM-based field trips that examine the history of San Clemente and the coastal environment. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is located at 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672.