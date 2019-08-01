Carnival Row Pop-Up Experience Comes To The Grove August 6

Amazon Prime Video today announced plans to launch an interactive pop-up experience at The Grove in Los Angeles in celebration of the highly-anticipated new Amazon Original series, Carnival Row, premiering August 30, 2019.

From Tuesday, August 6 through Wednesday August 7, lifesize Curiosity Boxes will be positioned in the middle of the shopping center where shoppers can get to know some of the show's mythical creatures. Centaurs, faeries and more will be on display as guests can interact with the surprises each box has in store. In addition to plenty of photo moments, show-themed gifts will also be available for visitors after exploring the pop-ups.

Set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man, Carnival Row explores how this growing population struggles to coexist with humans - forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society.

Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, Carnival Row is available for streaming Friday, August 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

Tuesday, August 6 - Wednesday, August 7 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Grove

189 The Grove Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90036





