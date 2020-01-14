Herb Alpert's premiere jazz venue, VIBRATO GRILL JAZZ, presents the return of BMG recording artist, songwriter, and musical theater lyricist Carly Robyn Green to celebrate Valentine's love songs on February 12th, 2020. Her adult-contemporary repertoire includes modern takes on American Songbook standards, fresh renditions of contemporary classics, and original love songs written with Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn.

Hailed by AOL Music News as "the female Michael Buble," Carly made a splash in the A/C world with her 2019 EP "What Love is All About," co-written with Wildhorn. She'll share their collaborations, which she has been performing across Southern California at venues including The El Rey Theatre in Hollywood, The Yost Theater in Orange County, The Rose Theater in Pasadena, and The Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Feinstein's/54 Below in Manhattan, at Sundance Film Festival, and in Atlantic City.

Under the musical direction of Wes Smith, Carly's band will feature Mahesh Balasooriya, Federico Orlandini, Aaron McLendon, and Erm Navarro. Carly has also invited a few very special guests to share some tunes!

Carly Robyn Green returns to Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill Jazz (2930 Beverly Glen Circle) on Wednesday, February 12th at 8:00pm. There is a $25 cover charge. Reservations and information are available at http://www.vibratogrilljazz.com or (310) 474-9400.

Carly Robyn Green is a BMG modern adult-contemporary recording artist, songwriter, and musical theater lyricist with songs featured in over 170 popular television shows and films, including 30 Rock (NBC), Scandal (ABC), Hung (HBO), Real L Word (Showtime), Dance Moms (Lifetime), Beauty & the Beast (The CW), Real Housewives (BRAVO), Say Yes to the Dress (TLC), Young & the Restless (CBS), One Life to Live (ABC), Keeping Up with the Kardashians and all of its spinoffs, and many shows across Oxygen, WeTV, HGTV, Logo, and OWN. Carly's music has also been featured on soundtracks and promos for feature films like What's Your Number and House Bunny, indie films like Life Happens and Slightly Single in L.A., and Hallmark movies like A Wish for Christmas and Love on Ice. Carly was a featured vocalist on Broadway Records' Jekyll & Hyde Concept Record, she can be frequently heard singing parodies for Fox Sports, and she was the first official spokesinger of Alex's Lemonade Stand Campaign for pediatric cancer research. Carly is currently writing for Jane Monheit's highly anticipated upcoming album, and she writes for multi-platinum artists worldwide, with hits in Korea, Japan, and Romania. She has opened for Wayne Newton, Buddy Guy, Keiko Matsui, Chris Brown, and Matisyahu, toured with O-Town, sang back-up for Cee Lo Green at The Grammy Awards, and was a featured vocalist at a Grammy event honoring Dionne Warwick. Her new stage musical, Your Lie in April, stars J-Pop idol Erika Ikuta, and opens on July 5th, 2020 at Tokyo Tatemono Brillia Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Follow Carly on social media @carlyrobyngreen. http://www.carlyrobyngreen.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You